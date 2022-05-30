Why Mods deleted this? "why-rashid-minhas-got-nishan-e-haider-and-not-court-martialed"

Parwaz e Ishq
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/why-rashid-minhas-got-nishan-e-haider-and-not-court-martialed.743550/
Looks like PDF is suffering from Enforced Disappearances !
He asked a genuine question. It's our shortsightedness that we couldn't comprehend his statement.
He was just mocking those who were saying that rank & file can't go against QJB as Fauj is very disciplined institution. Then why did Rashid Minhas get recognition instead of being court martialed as he disobeyed his senior.
Pak SarZameen comes First, Not Seniors or their vested interests.
