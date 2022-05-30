What's new

Why Mods deleted this? "why-rashid-minhas-got-nishan-e-haider-and-not-court-martialed"

Should deleted thread be back?

  • Yes, we want Freedom of Expression

    Votes: 3 75.0%

  • No, we are ok with Enforced Disappearances

    Votes: 1 25.0%
  • Total voters
    4
P

Parwaz e Ishq

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 24, 2021
27
0
38
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
:sniper: https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/why-rashid-minhas-got-nishan-e-haider-and-not-court-martialed.743550/
Looks like PDF is suffering from Enforced Disappearances !

He asked a genuine question. It's our shortsightedness that we couldn't comprehend his statement.

He was just mocking those who were saying that rank & file can't go against QJB as Fauj is very disciplined institution. Then why did Rashid Minhas get recognition instead of being court martialed as he disobeyed his senior.

Pak SarZameen comes First, Not Seniors or their vested interests.
 
W

White privilege

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2022
682
0
1,039
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Parwaz e Ishq said:
:sniper: https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/why-rashid-minhas-got-nishan-e-haider-and-not-court-martialed.743550/
Looks like PDF is suffering from Enforced Disappearances !

He asked a genuine question. It's our shortsightedness that we couldn't comprehend his statement.

He was just mocking those who were saying that rank & file can't go against QJB as Fauj is very disciplined institution. Then why did Rashid Minhas get recognition instead of being court martialed as he disobeyed his senior.

Pak SarZameen comes First, Not Seniors or their vested interests.
Click to expand...
Did you have cow cola or something like that?? Which order did he disobey?? He was on his way to take off for the assigned mission when Mati forced himself into the cockpit.
 
P

Parwaz e Ishq

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 24, 2021
27
0
38
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
White privilege said:
Did you have cow cola or something like that?? Which order did he disobey?? He was on his way to take off for the assigned mission when Mati forced himself into the cockpit.
Click to expand...

1- When His senior ordered him to take back seat, Rashid Shaheed should have taken back seat.
2- When Mati changed flight path, Rashid sb should have been OK with it.
 
W

White privilege

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2022
682
0
1,039
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Parwaz e Ishq said:
1- When His senior ordered him to take back seat, Rashid Shaheed should have taken back seat.
2- When Mati changed flight path, Rashid sb should have been OK with it.
Click to expand...
1- Are u nuts? Bengali crew was already grounded so Mati could not take a car seat if it was a Martin Baker.
2- No need for answering this in light of the first point. For you info, Rashid was out cold because of the chloroform and torture Mati inflicted, so he could not have been ok with anything.
 
P

Parwaz e Ishq

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 24, 2021
27
0
38
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
White privilege said:
1- Are u nuts? Bengali crew was already grounded so Mati could not take a car seat if it was a Martin Baker.
2- No need for answering this in light of the first point. For you info, Rashid was out cold because of the chloroform and torture Mati inflicted, so he could not have been ok with anything.
Click to expand...

Who made that plane nosedive?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 4, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Yankee-stani
The Holy And The Broken
Replies
1
Views
809
masterchief_mirza
masterchief_mirza
saiyan0321
Governance of Azad Kashmir
2 3 4 5
Replies
74
Views
28K
VCheng
VCheng
saiyan0321
Justice Alvin Robert Cornelius and Pakistan
Replies
5
Views
2K
HRK
HRK
Ghazwa e Hind
  • Locked
How Tehreek e Khatam e Nabuwat s.a.w.w (anti-qadyani) of 1973 started? This is a true account!
2
Replies
25
Views
10K
paki_rambo
paki_rambo
jaibi
Why Power Corrupts
Replies
5
Views
1K
Audio
Audio

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom