Why Modi will unban Chinese Apps, Companies and withdraw from LAC

SuvarnaTeja
SENIOR MEMBER
- Oct 7, 2018
- 2,058
- -14
- Country
-
- Location
-
Earlier Modi was confronting China as Trump was supportng him.
Now that Trump is gone, Modi is all alone.
Modi has no option but to reverse all the bans that he imposed on Chinese Apps and companies.
Modi will withdraw Indians troops from LAC shortly.
Now that Trump is gone, Modi is all alone.
Modi has no option but to reverse all the bans that he imposed on Chinese Apps and companies.
Modi will withdraw Indians troops from LAC shortly.