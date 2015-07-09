What's new

Why Modi supports Xi and China instead of India?

Under Modi's nose, India has lost the 1000s of square Kilometres of land to China but Modi says


"Neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured" - Indian PM Narender Modi (aka Surrender Modi)

:rofl:

The question is Why Modi support Xi and China instead of India?

The answer is here.

Modi loves Xi and China than India.


1600363569012.png

1600363997224.png
 
He may love anyone but he definitely hates snakes in backyard. Indians support him in cleaning the backyard. Snakes in backyard are more dangerous than China.
 
cloud4000 said:
What is the point of this thread? Posting of photos of Modi and Xi together prove what?
His point is clear to him. But he made another point clearer instead. Which is: Let Indians know about snakes in their backyard. Now its upto Indians to take corrective action of get bitten by asteen ke saanp.
 
IsThisNameAvailable said:
He may love anyone but he definitely hates snakes in backyard. Indians support him in cleaning the backyard. Snakes in backyard are more dangerous than China.
LoL

I am part of 3% of viewers who follow NDTV.

All Muslims of India strongly support NDTV which fights for the cause of the Muslims.

Rok sako to rok lo
 
cloud4000 said:
What is the point of this thread? Posting of photos of Modi and Xi together prove what?
He wants to flame bait. He wants Indians to call him a twat and wants Indians and Chinese to defend him. I frankly am beginning to be irritated with the OP - putting up pointless nonsense threads that are so blatantly anti BJP that one is beginning to think he’s trying too hard to please Pakistanis - I think he’s a sanghi in disguise. Double or even triple agent. What you say boys? @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Verve @PAKISTANFOREVER @masterchief_mirza
 
He is an Indian pretending to be a Pakistani pretending to be an Indian pretending to be Pakistan pretending to be an Indian
 
Uguduwa said:
He is an Indian pretending to be a Pakistani pretending to be an Indian pretending to be Pakistan pretending to be an Indian
Actually he is an Indian. The ones who bite the hand that feeds them. India has many of them. The number of India hating Indians could be anywhere between 10% to 25%. May be more.
 
Musings said:
He wants to flame bait. He wants Indians to call him a twat and wants Indians and Chinese to defend him. I frankly am beginning to be irritated with the OP - putting up pointless nonsense threads that are so blatantly anti BJP that one is beginning to think he’s trying too hard to please Pakistanis - I think he’s a sanghi in disguise. Double or even triple agent. What you say boys? @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Verve @PAKISTANFOREVER @masterchief_mirza
He is very much an Indian. An India hating India. We have plenty of them. We have just started to face the issue. We were hiding from it till now.
 
Musings said:
He wants to flame bait. He wants Indians to call him a twat and wants Indians and Chinese to defend him. I frankly am beginning to be irritated with the OP - putting up pointless nonsense threads that are so blatantly anti BJP that one is beginning to think he’s trying too hard to please Pakistanis - I think he’s a sanghi in disguise. Double or even triple agent. What you say boys? @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Verve @PAKISTANFOREVER @masterchief_mirza
Definitely more of a double Manchurian candidate than a double or even treble agent.
 
