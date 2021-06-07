Why Modi must swallow his pride and accept Chinese coronavirus vaccines

- Chinese vaccines are readily available and can be stored at normal temperatures, which suits India and other developing countries
Why Modi must swallow his pride and accept Chinese vaccines
Chinese vaccines are readily available and can be stored at normal temperatures, which suits India and other developing countries. It is in India’s best interests to procure Chinese vaccines, even if it goes against the government’s push for self-reliance.
