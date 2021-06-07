What's new

Why Modi must swallow his pride and accept Chinese coronavirus vaccines

  • Chinese vaccines are readily available and can be stored at normal temperatures, which suits India and other developing countries
  • It is in the best interests of the Indian people to procure Chinese vaccines, even if it goes against the government’s push for self-reliance
Chinese vaccines are readily available and can be stored at normal temperatures, which suits India and other developing countries. It is in India’s best interests to procure Chinese vaccines, even if it goes against the government’s push for self-reliance.
No, no, no.

Chinese vaccines reduce the chance of death by only 80%.

India is jabbing with 2 million of the AstraZeneca vaccines per day that reduces death by almost 100% after 2 doses.

It needs to jab 20% of its population to reduce hospitalisations by 90% and deaths by 99%.
 
