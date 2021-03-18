Why Modi, Jaishankar believe in the strong China model and trashing Western reports

The coronavirus pandemic taught Modi a key lesson in realpolitik – that the rules are different for the strong and powerful.

The Chinese inspiration

Becoming lean and mean

Why Modi, Jaishankar believe in the strong China model and trashing Western reports The coronavirus pandemic taught Modi a key lesson in realpolitik – that the rules are different for the strong and powerful.