Why Minda Industries Is Pumping Rs 250 Crore Into Capacity Expansion

New Delhi: Minda Industries, the flagship company of UNO Minda Group, said the Board has given approval for the expansion plans in its two businesses i.e. Four Wheel (4W) Lighting and 4W Alloy Wheel.
The expansion comes in line with the improved market scenario and increased demand, wherein the said businesses have been operating at near capacity.
According to a company release, Minda Industries Ltd will be setting up a lighting manufacturing plant at Bhagapura, Gujarat to cater to increased demand for 4W Automotive Lighting.
Total capital expenditure for this new facility in Gujarat is INR 90 Cr which will be funded through a mix of debt and internal accruals. The plant is expected to commence operations by the quarter ending March 2022 and will stabilize in a subsequent couple of quarters.
The business has existing manufacturing facilities at Pune, Chennai and Manesar. The new plant will be in the vicinity of key OEMs to help achieve better logistic management.
The plant will have state of art manufacturing facilities with the unidirectional flow of material, robotic automation for unloading, motorized conveyor system, Minda Industries said in a statement.
The Company had augmented its technical capabilities with the acquisition of Delvis last year. The auto component major also plans to tap potential export business in Europe and America in the future from this plant.
Further, Minda Kosei Aluminum Wheel Private Limited, one of the subsidiaries of Minda Industries Ltd, will be expanding its 4W Alloy wheel capacity by 60,000 wheels/month at its plant in Bawal, Haryana, to cater to the increased demand.
The additional capital expenditure for the aforesaid capacity expansion will be INR 167 Cr. The expanded facilities are expected to commence operations by the quarter ending March 2022 and expected to stabilize by June 2022.
NK Minda, Chairman & MD, UNO Minda said, “The automotive lighting industry is witnessing a gradual shift in technology into more LED-based lighting products. With strengthened technical capabilities in next level of lighting technologies, we are well-positioned to benefit from these technological shifts and to achieve leadership in the segment."
He further added, "Similarly, in 4W alloy wheels, customer preferences are moving towards alloy wheels. Though the penetration of alloy wheel has increased in last few years, however, it is still very low in comparison to developed countries providing ample opportunities for our growth in future.”
Minda Industries to invest INR 250 Cr in expansion of four-wheel lighting and alloy wheel businesses - ET Auto
The expansion comes in line with the improved market scenario and increased demand, wherein the said businesses have been operating at near capacity.
