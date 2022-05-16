What's new

Why me my Lord!!!!

R

Raja420

Apr 24, 2022
Everything I did in my life started with your name. No matter the situation I never lost my faith and hope in you. I prayed to you. Never bribed anyone while it was common in my practice. I fed the poor and the needy in your name.
Have never been scared of anyone except you. When the whole world was scared of Corona I was roaming around in public knowing you would protect me. I fought against 3 countries while traveling that wearing a mask is against my religion and only you are my protector. I keep repenting to you no matter what. I fought against my own people to uphold your laws. I read your book the Quran many times. I was good to my parents, siblings, and relatives. I helped out alot of people in your name. I stood up against oppression and didn't differentiate between your people. I even stood tall infront of bullets to go against injustices being done to a women. While my whole village believes they need a waseela to reach you I went to you directly. There are many more things where I kept you as the first priority.

But you took away from me everything in an instant. Why do you do that to your believers. Why do you make this world hell for those who are sincere to you while you give leeway to those who are corrupt, liars and thieves.

I was a man of another magnitude but you have made a mockery of me. You left me neither for this world or the afterlife.
You say you're going to question me on judgement day but I have alot of questions for you as well. You will have to answer them.

I don't know if you are punishing me or putting me through trials. If you are punishing me then I ask for your forgiveness. If you are putting me through a trial, I won't lose my faith in you no matter how bad it gets for me.

You have even outlawed killing myself otherwise I would've done it already. The state isn't waging war on the enemy otherwise I would give my life that way. The state has made it hard for me to reach certain places where I could get killed.
If you dont fix me im gonna have to kms i cant live like this. Hell cant be any worse than what i experience now. :suicide:
 
sur

sur

Take a walk in some park or just go in open do some grocery shopping.

Spend more time out of your house. On roads, in parks.

Get more sun light.

Get involved in some sporting activity. If cannot find a buddy, just play squash or tennis against the wall. Even badminton shuttle/birdie bounces off the wall pretty good, so you can play badminton by yourself.
 
PakSword

PakSword

No one has gone through the trials more than the prophets (PBUH). They didn't question Him because they had a firm belief on the afterlife that is eternal and without any trial.
 
EasyNow

EasyNow

You didn't need to write a PDF post get the Lord's attention - but you have managed to get ours - so please elaborate, what is the issue?
 
F

Flight of falcon

You have a really twisted state of mind.

“ I fought against 3 countries while traveling that wearing a mask is against my religion and only you are my protector”

Such statements are ridiculous and nothing to do with Islam. Today is the 10th day of COVID in my household and it ran rampant without slowing down in my family because we all got together for a funeral and one old man while coughing refused to wear the mask. Why get God involved in our sown stupidities???

Also unless we understand what happened to you this entire monologue makes no sense .
 
INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

Flight of falcon said:
You have a really twisted state of mind.

“ I fought against 3 countries while traveling that wearing a mask is against my religion and only you are my protector”

Such statements are ridiculous and nothing to do with Islam. Today is the 10th day of COVID in my household and it ran rampant without slowing down in my family because we all got together for a funeral and one old man while coughing refused to wear the mask. Why get God involved in our sown stupidities???

Also unless we understand what happened to you this entire monologue makes no sense .
Hope you all recover safely
 
H

HydraChess

God's working is beyond the understanding of men. Children are born with horrible afflictions for no fault of anyone. My friend's son is afflicted with a deadly disease since birth. Why? No one knows.
I will suggest 'Sabr' and 'Faith'.
 
T

Thinker3

What happened brother?
whatever happend is a trial from Allah, the more iman you have the more tough trial you may get, and as a result if you remain steadfast, you will be greatly rewarded in this world and hereafter.
It is mentioned in a hadith that when people will see the rewards in Jannah for those severely trialed they will wish that they could go back to the world again and skinned alive in way of Allah.
May Allah make trials easy for you and give you patience.
 
B

Bossman

Can somebody ban this nutcase.
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

What every your trials are may Allah help you , but never take your life no one life is perfect .
Just believe in Allah he has a plan maybe these trails are to make one strong and for Allah to give you a bigger reward in hereafter.

I lost my both parents but i trust Allah they are in Jannah , and its been difficult everyday ever since. But may Allah Help you and me and everyone in difficulty.
 
B

Bilal.

Bro. Don’t waste all your deeds by showing you were doing Allah a favor by doing good

quran.com

Surah Al-Baqarah - 155 - Quran.com

ولنبلونكم بشيء من الخوف والجوع ونقص من الاموال والانفس والثمرات وبشر الصابرين
quran.com quran.com

Also no. Wearing mask or doing precautions against a pandemic is not against Islam. It is in fact totally following Islam.
 

