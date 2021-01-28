What's new

Why Masroor Air Base Getting Unusual Satellite Coverage !

Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
I have been following a public satellite feed for last several weeks and discovered that while images from other PAF Bases are updated once a week or so but feed back from Masroor Base is updated on almost daily basis. Albeit these are not live feed backs nonetheless they are never more than a day old. However it must also be noted that while other airfields often appear deserted but some activity is always visible on Masroor.
This image for example was captured on 26th January.

Date: Jan 26th 2021
Satellite: XXXXXXX
Layer :TRUE_COLOR

MASROOR.png
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

Oct 15, 2015
Windjammer said:
Anyone in Karachi on the ground, can confirm about the activity in Air but let's hope for the best. May be, someone is expecting some change/upgrade/update & had to keep a follow-up through continuous sat coverage. Ab koi ye na kahay k J-10C wala plaque....... By the way, depends which sat we are talking about and who is operating?
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
The Eagle said:
Some of the latest image was actually blanketed out.

j-10.png
 
Kingslayerr

Kingslayerr

Sep 16, 2019
The Eagle said:
Well i can only say that air activity has been increased since 27th feb 2019. And yeah one (recent) night the activity was really strange, heard jets passing by 4 or 5 times in a short span of only 10 to 15mins.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

Oct 15, 2015
Windjammer said:
Some of the latest image was actually blanketed out.

May be a corrupt feed or something else that I can't say much. However, I am seeing different map/activity. In regard to constant coverage, may be A party was/is expecting some activity given our recent NOTAM etc.
Kingslayerr said:
Let me throw a wrench.... EA Mirages.. :enjoy:
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
The Eagle said:
May be a corrupt feed or something else that I can't say much. However, I am seeing different map/activity. In regard to constant coverage, may be A party was/is expecting some activity given our recent NOTAM etc.
Well it's not the first time it happened, earlier i was thinking the source would be focused on Bholari due to ongoing exercise but nothing unusual.....Masroor seems to be the magnet.
 
B

Bossman

Jul 11, 2010
Windjammer said:
Do you use Google Earth or something else?
 
arjunk

arjunk

Apr 16, 2020
Can confirm unusual air activity over KHI. Are you sure these are satellite and not aerial images? Could you share where you got these images from?
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Dec 26, 2018
Windjammer said:
How do you see it bahi ?
 
farooqbhai007

farooqbhai007

Feb 18, 2019
sigh , Sentinel and planet labs update almost daily in some cases, larger cities get more coverage compared to smaller ones , Isb & Karachi will have more recent then compared to some place else, imagery is not for indian customers , go on twitter and u will see pakistanis posting extremely recent imagery of indian cities as well.
Example Indian Swathi Radar export to Armenia
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1352364358441963526
This vid was uploaded on 22Jan , while the aircraft was in India on 21Jan,
then someone used sentinel and posted imagery of the very previous day in India.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1352351635088039946


Google earth has imagery of November 2020 of number of areas in India already updated , as for the update on masroor , In some areas like a UN base in Central Africa for example there is imagery of twice a month and for all 12 months , for some 3 years or so. And extremely clear too.
 
