Why Masroor Air Base Getting Unusual Satellite Coverage !

Windjammer
Nov 9, 2009
I have been following a public satellite feed for last several weeks and discovered that while images from other PAF Bases are updated once a week or so but feed back from Masroor Base is updated on almost daily basis. Albeit these are not live feed backs nonetheless they are never more than a day old. However it must also be noted that while other airfields often appear deserted but some activity is always visible on Masroor.
This image for example was captured on 26th January.
Date: Jan 26th 2021
Satellite: XXXXXXX
Layer :TRUE_COLOR
