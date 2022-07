Why Maryam nawaz keep hurting pmln?

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said: A good one it did make me laugh a lot. Click to expand...

muhammadhafeezmalik said: You should be happy, no?? Why are you posting doctored videos?? Click to expand...

I think she forgets the speech often like earlier she said"Main imran khan ki tarah yeh nahi kahongi ap ne ghabrana nahi hai balkey mai yeh kahongi ap ne ghabrana nahi hai"everything is doctored , cases were wrong nawaz sharif is not criminal thats why in london.Grow up which you wouldnt and cant.