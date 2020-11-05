Why manufacturers are not rushing from China to India

kankan326 said: Democracy is a disadvantage for economy. It's like revolution periodically happens each 4 or 5 years. Democracy brings unpredictable policy changes. Not a beneficial factor for investments.



Another thing this article didn't mention is India' labour protection law. It's a nighmare for investors. Click to expand...

I agree with your points. Democracy is good for some economy but not good for labor intensive industry and new economy. Investor and labors' contradiction is nature. If government is not capable of solving the contradiction between capitalist and labor, scale economy and new economy, it's very hard to develop. However, I support the labor protection law. For example, Tesla can hardly develop in America, never to mention it can be established in Germany, because the scale petrol automakers and petrol company will impede electric vehicle's develop. The govenment enforcement and push can help its development.