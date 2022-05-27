What's new

Why majority of people should not have kids

Eskander

Eskander

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2022
157
-1
207
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It's incredibly cruel to bring a mini version of yourself into the world if you don't have good looks ( + body) , great wealth or a great (proven) intellect.

I know genetic recombination may mess things up but your kid definitely has a better chance of having good genetics if you have it too.

As for looks, l mean male model looks and a natural athletic build. As for wealth, it should enough to the point your kids don't need to work in life. As for intellect, you should be an acknowledged leader in your field of expertise.

Otherwise, shame on you for reproducing like a rabbit and for bringing more suffering into the world. I hate the Pakistani mentality of using your wife as a baby machine

This world is a horrible place for anyone who doesn't belong to the elite class of people. I don't need kids to comfort me when I'm old and what's the point in living to your late 70s to 80s, your body is crippled and your mind deteriorates rapidly, you are reduced to a former shelf of yourself. I hate the pathetic old people who want to live on extensive health care, where a nurse has to wipe their bottom. They should have some self respect and end it

We should reduce the global population and aim for the extinction of human race. Existence brings suffering at worst and inconvenience at best, it's definitely better to not exist at all

Before you launch any ad hominem attack, l don't deserve to have kids, l include myself in this category
 
Blueindian

Blueindian

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2022
198
0
206
Country
India
Location
India
Eskander said:
It's incredibly cruel to bring a mini version of yourself into the world if you don't have good looks ( + body) , great wealth or a great (proven) intellect.

I know genetic recombination may mess things up but your kid definitely has a better chance of having good genetics if you have it too.

As for looks, l mean male model looks and a natural athletic build. As for wealth, it should enough to the point your kids don't need to work in life. As for intellect, you should be an acknowledged leader in your field of expertise.

Otherwise, shame on you for reproducing like a rabbit and bringing more suffering into the world. I hate the Pakistani mentality of using your wife as a baby machine

This world is a horrible place for anyone who doesn't belong to the elite class of people. I don't need kids to comfort me when I'm old and what's the point in living to your late 70s to 80s, your body is crippled and your mind deteriorates rapidly, you are reduced to a former shelf of yourself. I hate the pathetic old people who want to live on extensive health care, where a nurse has to wipe their bottom. They should have some self respect and end it

We should reduce the global population and aim for the extinction of human race. Existence brings suffering at worst and inconvenience at best, it's definitely better to not exist at all
Click to expand...
You seem a interesting person, tell me more please
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
7,164
5
13,584
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Eskander said:
It's incredibly cruel to bring a mini version of yourself into the world if you don't have good looks ( + body) , great wealth or a great (proven) intellect.

I know genetic recombination may mess things up but your kid definitely has a better chance of having good genetics if you have it too.

As for looks, l mean male model looks and a natural athletic build. As for wealth, it should enough to the point your kids don't need to work in life. As for intellect, you should be an acknowledged leader in your field of expertise.

Otherwise, shame on you for reproducing like a rabbit and bringing more suffering into the world. I hate the Pakistani mentality of using your wife as a baby machine

This world is a horrible place for anyone who doesn't belong to the elite class of people. I don't need kids to comfort me when I'm old and what's the point in living to your late 70s to 80s, your body is crippled and your mind deteriorates rapidly, you are reduced to a former shelf of yourself. I hate the pathetic old people who want to live on extensive health care, where a nurse has to wipe their bottom. They should have some self respect and end it

We should reduce the global population and aim for the extinction of human race. Existence brings suffering at worst and inconvenience at best, it's definitely better to not exist at all
Click to expand...

Why are you creating threads and formulating titles for @muhammadhafeezmalik ?? It's rude bro. :D
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
7,164
5
13,584
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Eskander said:
As for looks, l mean male model looks and a natural athletic build. As for wealth, it should enough to the point your kids don't need to work in life. As for intellect, you should be an acknowledged leader in your field of expertise
Click to expand...

Why do you think kids shouldn't work ? And if so, why it's necessary and must for you to work and earn so much that it's enough for your kids 60 years life ?

Why should a parent be responsible for his kids after they turn 18 years ? I mean it would appreciated but can't be a must.

Also, in intellectual capacity, there are a bunch of leaders. But they need millions to lead and do things. Who would do those if you only seek leaders ? By your definition if the world have 500 fields of science and trades, world population (only the top of Those trades and fields) should produce only 500 kids for a whole generation. Wow. Mashallah

Indeed, tell us more.
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
8,054
-5
8,769
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Eskander said:
It's incredibly cruel to bring a mini version of yourself into the world if you don't have good looks ( + body) , great wealth or a great (proven) intellect.

I know genetic recombination may mess things up but your kid definitely has a better chance of having good genetics if you have it too.

As for looks, l mean male model looks and a natural athletic build. As for wealth, it should enough to the point your kids don't need to work in life. As for intellect, you should be an acknowledged leader in your field of expertise.

Otherwise, shame on you for reproducing like a rabbit and for bringing more suffering into the world. I hate the Pakistani mentality of using your wife as a baby machine

This world is a horrible place for anyone who doesn't belong to the elite class of people. I don't need kids to comfort me when I'm old and what's the point in living to your late 70s to 80s, your body is crippled and your mind deteriorates rapidly, you are reduced to a former shelf of yourself. I hate the pathetic old people who want to live on extensive health care, where a nurse has to wipe their bottom. They should have some self respect and end it

We should reduce the global population and aim for the extinction of human race. Existence brings suffering at worst and inconvenience at best, it's definitely better to not exist at all

Before you launch any ad hominem attack, l don't deserve to have kids, l include myself in this category
Click to expand...

Have you been reading Nazi literature ?
 
Eskander

Eskander

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2022
157
-1
207
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sinnerman108 said:
Have you been reading Nazi literature ?
Click to expand...
My topic deals with personal choice. I don't believe in eugenics and it's unscientific to improve your species by selective breeding. It's also tyrannical for a Gov to have a say on who should have kids....

I look down on eugenics, you have misread my post. I know majority of people will disagree with me on this topic..
 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
2,310
-6
2,149
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
RealNapster said:
Why are you creating threads and formulating titles for @muhammadhafeezmalik ?? It's rude bro. :D
Click to expand...

He is cursing his parents and believe me I am not one of them.

1653633383893.png
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
8,054
-5
8,769
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Eskander said:
My topic deals with personal choice. I don't believe in eugenics and it's unscientific to improve your species by selective breeding. It's also tyrannical for a Gov to have a say on who should have kids....

I look down on eugenics, you have misread my post. I know majority of people will disagree with me on this topic..
Click to expand...

That is what the Nazi leadership thought and did too.
 
Eskander

Eskander

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2022
157
-1
207
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
RealNapster said:
Why do you think kids shouldn't work ? And if so, why it's necessary and must for you to work and earn so much that it's enough for your kids 60 years life ?
Click to expand...
There is no virtue in work. I have to work to earn a living cause l wasn't born filthy rich. What's the point in living if you can't transcend the rat race and have what you desire and get the chance to explore your actual interests ( art for eg) without any distraction
RealNapster said:
Why should a parent be responsible for his kids after they turn 18 years ? I mean it would appreciated but can't be a must.
Click to expand...

You brought them into the world, you are responsible for their suffering. They didn't have a choice
RealNapster said:
Also, in intellectual capacity, there are a bunch of leaders. But they need millions to lead and do things. Who would do those if you only seek leaders ? By your definition if the world have 500 fields of science and trades, world population (only the top of Those trades and fields) should produce only 500 kids for a whole generation. Wow. Mashallah
Click to expand...
I mean, it's better if they don't reproduce also. Many intelligent people suffer from depression, paralyzing loneliness. I was setting a criterion in which you could evaluate yourself. Being a leader in any field ( esp science and arts ) requires you to have + 2 SD intelligence
RealNapster said:
Indeed, tell us more.
Click to expand...

...
 
Last edited:
Eskander

Eskander

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2022
157
-1
207
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sinnerman108 said:
That is what the Nazi leadership thought and did too.
Click to expand...
Eugenics wants to achieve a better race of human beings

I want a slow peaceful voluntary extinction of the human race

Nazis forced it on the people

I don't think it should be forced on people

I support Niazi , I don't support nazis 😏
 
Last edited:
O

One_Nation

FULL MEMBER
Sep 3, 2021
403
-2
334
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Eskander said:
It's incredibly cruel to bring a mini version of yourself into the world if you don't have good looks ( + body) , great wealth or a great (proven) intellect.

I know genetic recombination may mess things up but your kid definitely has a better chance of having good genetics if you have it too.

As for looks, l mean male model looks and a natural athletic build. As for wealth, it should enough to the point your kids don't need to work in life. As for intellect, you should be an acknowledged leader in your field of expertise.

Otherwise, shame on you for reproducing like a rabbit and for bringing more suffering into the world. I hate the Pakistani mentality of using your wife as a baby machine

This world is a horrible place for anyone who doesn't belong to the elite class of people. I don't need kids to comfort me when I'm old and what's the point in living to your late 70s to 80s, your body is crippled and your mind deteriorates rapidly, you are reduced to a former shelf of yourself. I hate the pathetic old people who want to live on extensive health care, where a nurse has to wipe their bottom. They should have some self respect and end it

We should reduce the global population and aim for the extinction of human race. Existence brings suffering at worst and inconvenience at best, it's definitely better to not exist at all

Before you launch any ad hominem attack, l don't deserve to have kids, l include myself in this category
Click to expand...

Translate this in Urdu and distribute it all over Pakistan. Hopefully this will have some effect.

To improve the quality of humanity, women should be given the right to choose who they want to have children with.

This is what is producing better quality humans in western world.

How?

Females of every species are programmed to select the best male for mating i.e smarter and stronger males.
They are responsible for evolving their species in this way. Humans are not excepted from this rule.
This is the reason societies where women have restrictions when choosing a partner are uglier and dumber.
Evolution has stopped in those societies or even going backwards.

South Asia is a classic example of this. Vast majority of people here are not smart enough to produce resources for their survival and instead they have to rely on others to feed themselves.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Windjammer
Why People Targeting Army And Not SC
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
82
Views
3K
Black.Mamba
Black.Mamba
F
Pakistan: Cousin marriages create high risk of genetic disorders
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
2K
OsbornTyler7
O
Eskander
Critique of the various segments of Pakistani population
Replies
3
Views
209
Eskander
Eskander
Eskander
My argument in defense of slavery, inspired by Nietzsche
2 3
Replies
44
Views
641
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
313ghazi
The future of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom