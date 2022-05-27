Why majority of people should not have kids

It's incredibly cruel to bring a mini version of yourself into the world if you don't have good looks ( + body) , great wealth or a great (proven) intellect.



I know genetic recombination may mess things up but your kid definitely has a better chance of having good genetics if you have it too.



As for looks, l mean male model looks and a natural athletic build. As for wealth, it should enough to the point your kids don't need to work in life. As for intellect, you should be an acknowledged leader in your field of expertise.



Otherwise, shame on you for reproducing like a rabbit and for bringing more suffering into the world. I hate the Pakistani mentality of using your wife as a baby machine



This world is a horrible place for anyone who doesn't belong to the elite class of people. I don't need kids to comfort me when I'm old and what's the point in living to your late 70s to 80s, your body is crippled and your mind deteriorates rapidly, you are reduced to a former shelf of yourself. I hate the pathetic old people who want to live on extensive health care, where a nurse has to wipe their bottom. They should have some self respect and end it



We should reduce the global population and aim for the extinction of human race. Existence brings suffering at worst and inconvenience at best, it's definitely better to not exist at all



Before you launch any ad hominem attack, l don't deserve to have kids, l include myself in this category