I'm not making this up. It's all in history and tales of punjab. I know you are gujarati brahmin and over there you guys are maybe something else. In Mirza Saheba story, she ask kammi who happen to be brahmin to pass message to Mirza. I didn't pay much attention till one day I read that even now days in east punjab villages brahmins come to their wedding to cook and do some other work. In punjab that simply translate to being kammi or worker.



It make sense though, even according to british records brahmins were not landowners but lived in villages dominated by others in punjab. Sahiba message to kammi brahmin



" ‘Up you Karmu Brahmin, take to your legs and be of some use to me / I shall bestow a piece of gold into your hands / I shall gift you a cow for your milk and a horse for the ride with all the trappings / you shall not cease to receive the largesse as long as I live / if you are truly the Kammi of my household, bring Mirza here forthwith’."



I think things changed in northen regions potohar, there brahmin likely were landowners and not priests like. I will have to look more in to it.

