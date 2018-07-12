/ Register

Why Lawmaker left PML-N. Was it call from Army or PML-N's own crime?

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by BHarwana, Jul 12, 2018 at 2:35 PM.

  1. Jul 12, 2018 at 2:35 PM #1
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    In the recent political climate the convicted X-Prime minister of Pakistan claimed Armies interference in the elections but if we look at the events that took place before the election the reality becomes very clear and what is better evidence than the resignation letter given to the Govt which clearly says about the reasons of these Lawmakers leaving the PML-N.

    Lets first have a look at what Army had to say and then lets look what leaving Lawmakers had to say. What are the real reasons for this huge political defeat PML-N is facing in the coming elections.



    Here are the copy of resignation letter and decide for your self.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Further they announced the resignations in public and gave the reasons them self.

     
  2. Jul 12, 2018 at 2:37 PM #2
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    @Tameem who is the last prophet?
     
  3. Jul 12, 2018 at 2:40 PM #3
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Here are more records of why people left PML-N

    MNA Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry quits PML-N
    Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member of the National Assembly, announced on Sunday that he was parting ways with the ruling party.

    The announcement came at a time when the PML-N government finds itself facing multiple crises.

    Earlier in the day, Law Minister Zahid Hamid said he was ready to resign in the wake of the government failing to disperse the Faizabad protesters, who are calling for his ouster over a hastily-abandoned amendment to the election candidates’ oath.

    https://tribune.com.pk/story/1569207/1-mna-tahir-iqbal-chaudhry-quits-pml-n/

    Here is from the mouth of Lawmakers why did they left.

     
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    IDK why but I'm afraid of his answer..
     
  5. Jul 12, 2018 at 2:50 PM #5
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    I am trying to clear doubts about the issue too.

    @Tameem who do you worship. Allah or Bhagwan? or someone else.....
     
  6. Jul 12, 2018 at 2:59 PM #6
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Here are more reasons why Lawmakers quit PML-N

    ISLAMABAD - Since the Panama verdict of the Supreme Court which disqualified PM Nawaz Sharif around 40 lawmakers have quit PML N so far.

    The number of its deserters is growing ahead of the landmark ruling by Supreme Court in Panama case. The problems seem to be compounding for Nawaz Sharif and his party as many more are likely to quit party in coming days.

    On Monday, eight members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) including Khusro Bakhtiar, Qasim Noon, Tahir Bashir Cheema, Basit Bukhari, Samiullah and Asghar Ali Shah left the party standing up for the cause of Seraiki province.

    The dissenters formed new political movement called ‘Southern Punjab Province Front under the leadership of former interim premier Balakh Sher Mazari.

    Mazari was 14th Prime Minister of Pakistan. As caretaker PM, he stayed in office from April 18, 1993 to May 26, 1993.

    Nisar Jutt, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana and Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal of Vehari parted ways with the PML-N over a row regarding amendment in Khatm-e-Nabuwat clause in election laws.

    Meantime, Mian Tariq Mehmood, Mian Mazhar, Raza Hayat Hiraj have their own reasons to sever the ties with Nawaz Sharif .

    Bilal Virk of Nankana Sahib shook hands with Imran Khan. Wajihuz Zaman from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa joined Q-League. Meantime, Arbab Wasim has already joined the PTI.

    From Balochistan also, 16 N-leaguers including MNAs and MPAs bade farewell to the party.

    Abdul Hakeem Baloch took the lead in Sindh. The PML-N’s provincial head also has left the party.

    PML-N head Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the apex court in July 28 unanimous ruling. The court directed the NAB to file corruption references against him, his family and finance minister Ishaq Dar.



    https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=muhammad+khan+baloch+khatam-e-nabuwat+conference+speech



     
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Well their cult leader said for him bhagwan and Allah are the same ...

     
  8. Jul 12, 2018 at 7:40 PM #8
    MBT 3000

    MBT 3000 FULL MEMBER

    isnt that blasphemy? not a mullah

    then there are some journos that think that anything against pmln is army conspiracy
     
