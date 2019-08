Why Kasmir is stripped of special status, but not the 7 NE states ?

Indian Constitution Article 370 deals with ‘Temporary Provisions with respect to the State of Jammu and Kashmir’; Articles 371, 371A, 371B, 371C, 371D, 371E, 371F, 371G, 371H, and 371J define special provisions with regard to another state (or states). Each of these articles is related to a state establishing a special status protecting it from inward migration and cultural invasion from other states.

My question is why removing the special status from Kashmir and not the other states ?

Will special status of NE states also be removed: Dalit leader



Hitting out at the Modi government for "hurriedly" scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar on Friday asked whether the special status of the North East states will also be removed. He said despite the special status, several North-East states were facing insurgency.