#Why Karachi Population Under Counted???

imadul

imadul

Dec 7, 2007
.....So just the title is saying enough
#Why Karachi Population Under Counted???

These MQM criminals were in several governments but never sincerely strived to fix it. Now Karachi population of three and half corore is shown less than then how City's problems could be even comprehended.
All power brokers has this unholy unwritten agreement to undercut Karachi and Sindh urban population.

Imam Ali said, "Rule of unbelive-denial can sustain but Rule by Oppression cannot ".
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

Mar 1, 2015
I believe proper census didnt really happen in Karachi for a long time.
Apart from that Karachi has a big chunk of refugees (Afghan and Indian) who cant be counted as citizens(both them and their offsprings) and therefore not registered in the database, however we dont have estimates to conclude how much it affects the given number.
The other reason, many new people live in the outskirts of Karachi which doesnt come in Karachi's official boundary, just seven mauzas were considered urban areas in the last census according to the boundaries drawn in 1998.
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

May 19, 2019
Karachi were responsible for 70.75% of direct taxes, 33.65% of federal excise tax, and 23.38% of domestic sales tax.Karachi also accounts for 75.14% of customs duty and 79% of sales tax on imports.

Karachi's contribution to national revenue is around 55%.

It is criminal that after taking so much from this city, Pakistan keeps its #1 city in such tatters.
 
imadul

imadul

Dec 7, 2007
-blitzkrieg- said:
I believe proper census didnt really happen in Karachi for a long time.
Apart from that Karachi has a big chunk of refugees (Afghan and Indian) who cant be counted as citizens(both them and their offsprings) and therefore not registered in the database, however we dont have estimates to conclude how much it affects the given number.
Population has to be counted for accurate planning and representation.
illegal people should also be counted and documented as such as they consume resources. All permanent legal residents of Karachi should be counted irrespective of their ethnicity.
But for a long time Karachi population is counted and then trimmed so that this City is denied its rightful seats in NA and PA.
This is alienating a whole population and foreign hostime enemies take advantage of it.
 
imadul

imadul

Dec 7, 2007
Thorough Pro said:
Sure, let's bring one more Altaf Hussain for another 30 years of terrorism and destruction of the city for the rights that he smuggled to the UK to live a luxurious lifestyle.
This is not fair. Whenever there is any disaster in Pakistan people of Karachi give away most whether Earthquake and floods. People of Karachi have always stood with rest of Pakistan when they are in need. I personally know my own family donating large sums upto giving away Hajj savings for earthquake victims.
Why nobody standup for us people of Karachi?
Edhi of Karachi runs World's largest charity ambulance service, Dr. Adeeb Rizwi runs free kidney dialysis for all of Pakistan.

Altaf Hussain took advantage. these people come because of sense of alienation. Let's call a spade a spade.

O' People who believe bear witness to truth for Allah even if that goes against you.
Sura Nisa 135.
 
AZ1

AZ1

Jul 25, 2017
-blitzkrieg- said:
I believe proper census didnt really happen in Karachi for a long time.
Apart from that Karachi has a big chunk of refugees (Afghan and Indian) who cant be counted as citizens(both them and their offsprings) and therefore not registered in the database, however we dont have estimates to conclude how much it affects the given number.
When you say indian what do you meant. Have you visited karachi? You believe in of what source?
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

Mar 1, 2015
AZ1 said:
When you say indian what do you meant. Have you visited karachi? You believe in of what source?
no offence intended .i meant to say some of the migrants that came in from India between 47 and 75 and then majorly those that came in after 75 other than the the Bengali migrants..
The census numbers only consider registered refugees which are a miniscule number.
Actually mass arrival of refugees is one of the key reasons of the downfall of Karachi.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

May 27, 2015
imadul said:
.....So just the title is saying enough
#Why Karachi Population Under Counted???

These MQM criminals were in several governments but never sincerely strived to fix it. Now Karachi population of three and half corore is shown less than then how City's problems could be even comprehended.
All power brokers has this unholy unwritten agreement to undercut Karachi and Sindh urban population.

Imam Ali said, "Rule of unbelive-denial can sustain but Rule by Oppression cannot ".
Bacha kitna bhi bright ho, soteli man usy kharab ker hi daiti hai. PPP is soteli maan of Karachi.
 
AZ1

AZ1

Jul 25, 2017
-blitzkrieg- said:
no offence intended .i meant to say all the migrants that came in from India between 47 and 75
Really you guys have no clue about karachi at all and its history.

Not a single migrants is illegal living in karachi who came in 47 and 75 at least not urdu speaking.

Its all punjabi, sindhi, saraiki,pathan that came in karachi with whole khandaan. Its not 1 house 2 house, its colony like mosa colony, sorab goth etc karachi has many colonies and banaras.

I say around 1-2 crore people are from other part of pakistan. There vote wouldnt count as they dont have registered in karachi. When they go for vote, they simply say your vote is in punjab or in kpk etc.


If you have house of 120 sq yard for 10 people and you filled it with 1000 people then this happens what happened now.

You will believe me when you yourself visit karachi someday.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

Mar 1, 2015
imadul said:
Population has to be counted for accurate planning and representation.
illegal people should also be counted and documented as such as they consume resources. All permanent legal residents of Karachi should be counted irrespective of their ethnicity.
But for a long time Karachi population is counted and then trimmed so that this City is denied its rightful seats in NA and PA.
This is alienating a whole population and foreign hostime enemies take advantage of it.
I have edited my first post to reflect that the census numbers only consider registered refugees which are a miniscule number.
 
AZ1

AZ1

Jul 25, 2017
Is there any law or chance that if concensus happens in future and karachi population lets say 3-4 crore. We will have more seats and who ever wins from karachi,hydeabad rule sindh?

Can there be any scenario?
 
