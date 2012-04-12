.....So just the title is saying enough
#Why Karachi Population Under Counted???
These MQM criminals were in several governments but never sincerely strived to fix it. Now Karachi population of three and half corore is shown less than then how City's problems could be even comprehended.
All power brokers has this unholy unwritten agreement to undercut Karachi and Sindh urban population.
Imam Ali said, "Rule of unbelive-denial can sustain but Rule by Oppression cannot ".
