Why Karachi Population Under Counted???

-blitzkrieg- said: no offence intended .i meant to say all the migrants that came in from India between 47 and 75 Click to expand...

Really you guys have no clue about karachi at all and its history.Not a single migrants is illegal living in karachi who came in 47 and 75 at least not urdu speaking.Its all punjabi, sindhi, saraiki,pathan that came in karachi with whole khandaan. Its not 1 house 2 house, its colony like mosa colony, sorab goth etc karachi has many colonies and banaras.I say around 1-2 crore people are from other part of pakistan. There vote wouldnt count as they dont have registered in karachi. When they go for vote, they simply say your vote is in punjab or in kpk etc.If you have house of 120 sq yard for 10 people and you filled it with 1000 people then this happens what happened now.You will believe me when you yourself visit karachi someday.