Why Kabul’s Disintegration Is Its Own Doing

Ironically, neither Saleh, nor Ghani for that matter, seem to understand how self-defeating their attempts to equate the Taliban with Daesh and Al-Qaeda are. If it were indeed true that, as Saleh tweeted, the Taliban share an ‘ideological gene, operational platform & strategic aim’ with Daesh, it beggars the question as to why the government Saleh is Vice President of is busy negotiating with the Taliban in Doha. After all, would any government negotiate with Daesh? If the answer is that Kabul was coerced by the US to negotiate with the Taliban, it would only vindicate the Taliban. After all, would this not prove that Kabul was merely an extension of the White House, wholly dependent on and subservient to Washington’s whims, entirely unfit to carry the mantle of a historically cherished Afghan sovereignty?