Why Joe Biden’s Quad summit is unlikely to find consensus on containing China
C. Uday Bhaskar
Published: 1:30am, 12 Mar, 2021
Illustration: Craig Stephens
The first virtual summit of the Quad nations will take place on March 12, bringing together the leaders of four democracies: the United States, Japan, India and Australia. This will also be the first summit meeting for US President Joe Biden, who is less than two months into his term, and indicative of the importance being accorded to the Indo-Pacific by the new White House inhabitant.
Biden will engage with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. It is instructive, given the complex geopolitics of the region, that the Quad summit follows China’s annual “two sessions”parliamentary meetings, which began in Beijing on March 4 and ended on March 11.
In the run-up to the meetings, President Xi Jinping asserted that “the biggest source of chaos in the present-day world is the United States” and added that the US “is the biggest threat to our country’s development and security”.
Meanwhile, the White House issued an interim national security guidance document in early March which noted that the US must “contend with the reality that the distribution of power across the world is changing, creating new threats. China, in particular, has rapidly become more assertive.
“It is the only competitor potentially capable of combining its economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to mount a sustained challenge to a stable and open international system.”
Advocating collective action by like-minded democratic nations is the subtext of the Biden plan to deal with the China challenge. So it seems likely that the Quad summit will seek to formalise a tentative blueprint towards this objective.
While Japan and Australia are formal US alliance partners, India’s resolve to remain on the outside means it is a comparatively
recent partner in Washington’s calculus.
Some cues about the March 12 agenda can be gleaned from New Delhi and Tokyo, though.
An official statement from Delhi said the leaders “will discuss regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region”.
While there was no explicit reference to China, the need to forge a common approach to contemporary challenges such as resilient supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security and climate change was highlighted.
Ahead of the Quad summit, Suga and Modi talked on the phoneon March 9. The official statement from Tokyo noted that the two leaders had agreed to bolster cooperation both bilaterally and through the four-nation group to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.
It added that they discussed defence and security cooperation and that Suga “expressed serious concerns about China’s actions in the area ranging from Hong Kong to East China Sea, China’s Coast Guard Law and the situation in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region”.
It is pertinent that New Delhi made no reference to the recent territorial conflict with China in Ladakh and has instead retained emphasis on a free and open Indo-Pacific.
The immediate challenge for countries most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, such as the US and India, is internal consolidation and recovery. National economies outside China have taken a beating, and the less-affluent citizens in these nations have paid a heavy price in terms of dislocation and the attendant loss of livelihood.
Hence, Quad nations’ domestic sociopolitical imperatives will blunt their larger strategic choices when it comes to dealing with the China challenge. On current evidence, an unambiguous consensus on how to contain China is unlikely to emerge. This kind of hedging is discernible even in the White House’s interim guidance document.
Xi is buffeted by similar domestic considerations, and the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Partyin July is a big-ticket political event for the country and him personally. The US-China trade war instigated by then president Donald Trump has resulted in considerable economic disruption, and the deliberations at the parliamentary meetings in Beijing have reflected that.
An export-driven, double-digit GDP growth rate is now a metric of the past for China, and the domestic economy is being described as the linchpin of a “dual circulation strategy” to deliver 6 per cent growth. However, this has not prevented China from announcing an increase in its defence spending, which is now pegged at 1.36 trillion yuan (US$209 billion).
Much to the chagrin of Beijing, Biden’s policy towards China appears to be a kind of Trump-lite, as the new US president cannot be seen to be weaker than his predecessor in resisting predatory Chinese policies. Yet, the prevailing global trade and business linkages cannot be disaggregated purely on security considerations, and a contradictory ambivalence with regard to China continues to prevail among the Quad.
While China has entered the Year of the Ox, a chameleon – with its innate ability to change colour depending on its surroundings and perception of threats – might be a good leitmotif for the Quad in 2021.
Engagement with China in certain domains, while offering resistance in others, calls for a policy suppleness that might yet prove elusive. The final document that emerges from the Quad’s deliberations could reflect this enduring strategic dilemma.
Commodore C. Uday Bhaskar is director of the Society for Policy Studies (SPS), an independent think tank based in New Delhi
