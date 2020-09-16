Why Jamaat-e-Islami should get the next mayor of Karachi

Previously, i was skeptical that Local government elections were being delayed, but now it clear that the parties are gearing up for the elections which probably means that they will now be held.



Jamaat was the party which got the votes in the city before MQM was established. When first local elections were held in Karachi by Zia in 1979, it was Jamaat which brought its mayor who fought for the rights of the city. Karachi's mayor from Jamaat-e-Islami Abdul Sattar afghani was dismissed and arrested when he protested for the motor vehicle tax of the city. Even after losing support after creation of MQM, the party never stopped advocating for the rights of the city. MQM took most of the organizational skills from Jamaat-e-Islami and Jamaat remains organised to this day. Even though both jamaat and MQM had their respective mayors, jamaat's mayors remained relatively spotless and even though MQM which originally advocated middle class, became an elite class party, Jamaat stuck to its roots.



Jamaat e Islami has the organisation and skill set to lead the voice of the city, and their past ha not been marred by corruption unlike others.



PTI doesnt have the local base in the city and its performance and advocacy for the city of karachi in the past years have exposed how badly PTI has used its Karachi voter trust and played with it. Just recently i exposed PTI was not in favour of a strong local government and hence rolling back their original support for musharraf's CDGK and demanding implementation of PPP backed Zia ul haq's system. In two years PTI has only amassed financial wealth from the city by advocating DHA property development on islands which was nature reserve and very near mangroves and can potentially destroy its eco system. PTI's zaidi would couldn't win in last local elections has become ports and shipping minister and is leading this land mafia development. PTI has been backed by K-Electric which has defrauded the city and its blackouts/loadshedding. In two years PTI didn't nothing for the city despite being in the federal government and getting majority seats from karachi.



I still remember that it was Jamaat-e-Islami under Naimatullah Khan that the face of the city which presented as a land fill changed it for the better, some projects such as green bus were innovative.



Karachi people have these following options



1. PPP: PPP has very low probability of winning karachi, only way they can win mayorship is by population surge of rural sindh in karachi and illegal and criminal delimiations which favours PPP, since PPP cant win they delimit in such a way that establishes a parallel authority in karachi by overriding mayor and projecting direct provincial authority in the DMC it wins hence creating same nuissance it has been doing as sindh government.



2. PTI: PTI is softcopy of PMLN with a lesser punjab centric agenda but still it has proven to have done a PMLN based politics which doesnt count Karachi vote as important voter base despite playing a cruicial role in the formation of PTI's government in the centre (PTI direct seats from Karachi and MQM's support and coalition with PTI). PTI has rejected the call for karachi province, it never consulted Karachi local government in its Karachi transformation scheme of 1.1 trillion rupees (a lollipop), rather, it consuted PPP and put PPP's stake in KTP scheme. This shows that PTI is not a friend of Karachi and its voters. PTI would most probably get trampled on in future general elections, if citizens of Karachi really come to their senses.



3. MQM: MQM like PTI is a establishment sponsored party. The PIB or Bahadurabad tola miserably failed in their mayorship to do something for the city and their previous tensure was marred by corruption, but still favour this party over others as MQM still has some base in Karachi.



If Karachi gets a divided mandate, god forbidden, then we are look at a very gloomy picture for the city which is already an orphan since parties like establishment and its proxy PTI, PPP and co are trying their level best to destroy this city. Establishment by clipping MQM and its local government and PTI by furthering its agenda and putting PPP into the mix.



Karachi people should vote for their mayor more enthusiastically than they have voted for an establishment's pawn in the last elections, it is not general elections which makes karachi leadership but the local elections, choosing right parties for the city will determine its future.



regards