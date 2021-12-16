What's new

Why J-10C repeatly defeat J-16 in Chinese air war game?

J-16 has more powerful AESA, avionics but still loses to J-10C which has inferior AESA and avionics compare to J-16.

Reason, RCS of J-10C are carefully treated with DSI inlet, treated with RCS reduction coating and some proper angle of aligning which significantly reduce RCS to 0.4m. Therefore despite having more inferior radar, J-10C still able to get closer to J-16 and detected it first and shot it down before it can react.

J-16 with its legendary Su-27 lineage can hardly has any improvement to reduce its RCS. Its huge size is its biggest advantage but also its a fatal weakness.
 
