I agree. Direction was flawless but actors like Jurgen Prochnow gave the movie the grit.



Wow. I did not know this. Singer. German. To me means only one thing. There was a time I dressed, had hair style like Thomas Anders.



All these years later Modern Talking still brings back joys of youth. Few years ago I went to live concert in UK. I still try to keep the same style but age is b*tch. But a bit dye to hide the grey and flick of hair still can give lick of the past "Thomas Anders" look.

Click to expand...