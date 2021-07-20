Why isnt Hollywood letting Imran Abbas in?

Shazzad123 said:



Imran Abbas would be like Zayn Malik if he was talented



What makes the guy stand out is he is nonwhite



His facial features, jawline, cat eyes would sell if he could sing or act.



He comes under the term "exotic" for many white women and also black women too



I am not comparing Brandon Routh's looks with Imran Abbas, just pointed out the fact that he couldn't get a decent role after Superman, even though he is pretty decent looking and can also act a little.Compared to Routh, Henry Cavil is not only much better looking but also was more suited as a superman, even though he is not in the same league as of Johnny Depp, Matthew Mcconaughey acting wise but still get the job done, I also loved in The witcher.