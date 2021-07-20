What's new

Why isnt Hollywood letting Imran Abbas in?

Imran Abbas was suppose to make his mark on Hollywood but never made it.

Why don't they let Pakistanis in the game?

 
Good looks doesn't mean good actor

I saw him performing 2 or 3 times in my life and on every occasion I was disappointed. May be that is one of the reason why he never reached to the top in Pakistan let alone other parts of the world
 
Zaki said:
Good looks doesn't mean good actor

I saw him performing 2 or 3 times in my life and on every occasion I was disappointed. May be that is one of the reason why he never reached to the top in Pakistan let alone other parts of the world
Click to expand...
Its a shame he can't act, sing or anything

He would have made it to the US billboards if he was talented

He doesn't seem to show much emotion in his acting

He is only worth $ .7 million
 
Because he is not much of an actor, there are plenty of western actors who are lot more good looking than him but still don't get the chance to act. Good looks can only take you so far in the showbiz industry,

look at Brandon Routh the guy who played superman in 2006, no one casts him in any decent movies anymore.
 
mumairb said:
Because he is not much of an actor, there are plenty of western actors who are lot more good looking than him but still don't get the chance to act. Good looks can only take you so far in the showbiz industry,

look at Brandon Routh the guy who played superman in 2006, no one casts him in any decent movies anymore.
Click to expand...
Imran Abbas looks better than Brandon Routh

Imran Abbas would be like Zayn Malik if he was talented

What makes the guy stand out is he is nonwhite

His facial features, jawline, cat eyes would sell if he could sing or act.

He comes under the term "exotic" for many white women and also black women too

327d38bba4b378a55a8fa56624c66a3c.jpg


No way Brandon routh looks as good as Imran Abbas

No jawline, no good facial features and not great eyes or hairstyle either

281339_v9_bb.jpg
 
Shazzad123 said:
Imran Abbas looks better than Brandon Routh

Imran Abbas would be like Zayn Malik if he was talented

What makes the guy stand out is he is nonwhite

His facial features, jawline, cat eyes would sell if he could sing or act.

He comes under the term "exotic" for many white women and also black women too

View attachment 763888
Click to expand...
I am not comparing Brandon Routh's looks with Imran Abbas, just pointed out the fact that he couldn't get a decent role after Superman, even though he is pretty decent looking and can also act a little.

Compared to Routh, Henry Cavil is not only much better looking but also was more suited as a superman, even though he is not in the same league as of Johnny Depp, Matthew Mcconaughey acting wise but still get the job done, I also loved in The witcher.
 
