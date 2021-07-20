Why isnt Hollywood letting Imran Abbas in?

Shazzad123
Imran Abbas was suppose to make his mark on Hollywood but never made it.
Why don't they let Pakistanis in the game?
Its a shame he can't act, sing or anythingGood looks doesn't mean good actor
I saw him performing 2 or 3 times in my life and on every occasion I was disappointed. May be that is one of the reason why he never reached to the top in Pakistan let alone other parts of the world
Imran Abbas looks better than Brandon RouthBecause he is not much of an actor, there are plenty of western actors who are lot more good looking than him but still don't get the chance to act. Good looks can only take you so far in the showbiz industry,
look at Brandon Routh the guy who played superman in 2006, no one casts him in any decent movies anymore.
I am not comparing Brandon Routh's looks with Imran Abbas, just pointed out the fact that he couldn't get a decent role after Superman, even though he is pretty decent looking and can also act a little.Imran Abbas looks better than Brandon Routh
Imran Abbas would be like Zayn Malik if he was talented
What makes the guy stand out is he is nonwhite
His facial features, jawline, cat eyes would sell if he could sing or act.
He comes under the term "exotic" for many white women and also black women too
