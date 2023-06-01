What's new

Why isn't Henry Kissinger dying ?

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

BANNED
Sep 18, 2012
6,455
-40
4,565
Country
India
Location
India
mar hi ni ra saala

HKSDA.JPG

230527-henry-kissinger-100-cc-0636p-7d3d54.jpg
 
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2010
10,010
14
24,601
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

BANNED
Sep 18, 2012
6,455
-40
4,565
Country
India
Location
India
Fish said:
That's just plastic surgery, and not a very good one, it seem.

You need to get married ASAP if you find this broad "hot" or whatever, bub.
Click to expand...
she not bad for a 60 some, man.

GILFs are a thing too, not my preference.. mid 20s to mid 30s sahi hoti hain generally, my area of operations is in the ballpark but can be flexible too, spl on the upside.

5842310.cms


233437.3.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

maverick1977
Henry Kissinger On Why US lost in Afghanistan.
2 3
Replies
34
Views
3K
Khan vilatey
K
Zarvan
Kissinger warns Biden on China ties amid Washington's enhanced provocations against Beijing; consequences would be 'fatal, unbearable' for Biden
Replies
6
Views
768
Leishangthem
Leishangthem
beijingwalker
Doctor Explains Why Los Angeles' Homeless Are Dying
Replies
0
Views
351
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China has the luxury of options for where to get its gas
Replies
0
Views
85
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Bilal9
In Bangladesh, a powerful premiership is transforming into a brutal dictatorship
Replies
3
Views
295
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom