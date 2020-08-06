Why isn't anyone talking about new Pakistan map?

The strategic importance of the new Pakistan map? Your views on it.. Here is one article I saw written by an Indian author <-- this is what amazes me. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has released a new map showing the Indian union territory of Jammu & Kashmir as part of Pakistan. The new political map includes all the disputed territory as part of Pakistan. Imran Khan said in a press briefing that the cabinet has passed the new map. The opposition parties have also come onboard. New Pakistan political map to be included in textbooks The newly released political map includes the whole of Jammu & Kashmir, Siachen, and Sir Creek as part of Pakistan. Previously Pakistan used to refer the disputed territory as “Azad Kashmir.” “This is the most historic day in Pakistan’s history,” said Imran Khan while addressing the media on Tuesday. Another major change is that FATA is now part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Khan said it’s the first time in Pakistan’s history that the country has released a political map showing the whole of Jammu & Kashmir as Pakistani territory. “This map also opposes the Indian government’s illegal act of August 5 last year,” he said. Khan noted that the new map will now be included in textbooks in educational institutions. Kashmir has been a disputed territory between India and Pakistan since the two countries gained independence in 1947. In August last year, the government of India passed a resolution to turn the state of Jammu & Kashmir into two union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The union territory of Jammu & Kashmir is separated by the Line of Control from the Pakistani-administered Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Talks only way to a permanent solution Imran Khan reiterated that the permanent resolution of Kashmir dispute lies with the United Nations Security Council. He added that it should be “resolved through political means” because the military is not a solution. India has declined to involve any third party in the dispute, saying that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and should be resolved by holding talks between the two countries. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi praised Imran Khan for the “unprecedented step.” He said it was the first time that Islamabad had “openly presented its stance before the world.” “We believe that entire Kashmir region is disputed and it needs a solution,” said Qureshi. Source: https://insiderpaper.com/new-pakistan-map-indian-kashmir/