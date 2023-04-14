What's new

Why Islam Is The Fastest-Growing Religion In Japan

Hassan Al-Somal said:
Why Islam Is The Fastest-Growing Religion In Japan

A sudden surge of the Muslim population in Japan
The Haqq is prevailing everywhere!
1. Post the entirety of the article here, forum disallows threads with just links. If you cannot replicate the article at least give a brief summary of whats in it.

2. The article gives no statistic. It does delve into the reasons for the growing Japanese Muslim population but then what is the increase rate? What statistic or data leads you or the article to believe its the fastest growing religion over there.

Annual growth rate vs other religions?

Domestic muslim population vs immigrant population?

The number of mosques built in the last two decades?

Availability of the holy Quran in Japanese bookstores, is it available ? How many stores offer it?
 
Krptonite said:
Cope pajeet
 
Sorry @Hassan Al-Somal but I am tired of these "Muzlam growing fashtest" articles. Modern Muslims need to chill instead of looking ugly in those beards and burqas. Go back to being Communist and Socialist. You say Japan so this was my thread from last year about the female co-founder of Japanese Red Army who married who married a progressive Palestinian Muslim freedom fighter and had a daughter :
May Shigenobu : Daughter of the Japanese Red Army

May Shigenobu: Daughter of the Japanese Red Army Published 27 October 2011 May Shigenobu is a journalist in Japan As the daughter of the Japanese Red Army's founder and a Palestinian freedom fighter, May Shigenobu grew up on the run. She kept her identity secret and spent long periods...
defence.pk
 

