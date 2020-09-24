Why is this forum so quiet?

Half are dead. And half remaining in ICU.Where are our Indian members? They were so much more active two months ago, but now they are very quiet.
Or maybe they are conserving oxygen.Half are dead. And half remaining in ICU.
Where are our Indian members? They were so much more active two months ago, but now they are very quiet.
It's a strange feeling when Indians stop talking.
He is not safe from Kumbh Mela returnees.Only @jamahir is safe
Indians are on twitter standing with Israel while Pakistanis are busy celebrating eid with their families.Where are our Indian members? They were much more active as recently as two months ago, but now they are very quiet.
It's a strange feeling when Indians stop talking.
Actually this happens. When Pakistan shot down their aircrafts, they were absent for at least next 10 days.Or maybe they are conserving oxygen.
No no. She didn't visit Kumbh this time. @jamahir yeah?He is not safe from Kumbh Mela returnees.