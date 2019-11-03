/ Register

Why is there so much lies and opposition to CPEC in Western media?

Discussion in 'CPEC' started by maximuswarrior, Nov 3, 2019

    maximuswarrior

    maximuswarrior ELITE MEMBER

    Western media spreading lies about CPEC: Chinese envoy

    KARACHI: Chinese envoy Yu Jing on Friday said the Western media was creating a false narrative that his country wanted to achieve military or strategic designs in Pakistan through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

    “The Western media is spreading lies that China wants to colonise Pakistan. This is totally baseless and wrong,” the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan said at a dialogue on CPEC hosted by the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR).

    “CPEC is the essence of the bilateral long-term relationship between China and Pakistan. It will develop infrastructure in Pakistan,” he added.

    “CPEC is not going to guarantee a complete turnaround in the economy of Pakistan, but it is a small part of it. China is making a huge investment on a partnership basis. We are helping Pakistan in various sectors including education, agriculture, social development, technology transfer, etc.”

    PM Imran to visit China next week amid Kashmir crisis

    The Chinese envoy said CPEC would not only connect China with Gwadar but also lead to Afghanistan and Central Asia. “We are trying hard to make this world a better place. Gwadar is an emerging port of Pakistan which has been a long-awaited dream for Pakistanis and their government,” he noted.

    The ambassador said China was waiting for the Pakistani government’s free-zone policy, after which it would launch 19 projects in Gwadar alone.

    “China is spending $40 million annually to keep Gwadar port functional as it has now started commercial operations as well. We send a commercial vessel every week to Gwadar port. In the next phase of the second Free Trade Agreement, we will establish manufacturing units of agriculture, seafood and other industries and that will also create jobs.”

    https://tribune.com.pk/story/2072569/1-western-media-spreading-lies-cpec-chinese-envoy/?amp=1
     
    maximuswarrior

    maximuswarrior ELITE MEMBER

    The question keeps rearing its ugly head time and time again. Western propaganda against China and particularly CPEC/OBOR keeps intensifying. If you read any Western media report on CPEC the headlines are negative and fuelled with conspiracies such as "debt trap", "colonisation", "military base" etc. Media reports from nations such as the US, Germany, France, The Netherlands and others continue to promote CPEC/OBOR in a bad light.

    Why is the Western world with the US at the forefront opposed to CPEC and by extension the OBOR project? Keep in mind that the Western world has never invested or shown any intent to invest a large sum of money in Pakistan meant for the development of infrastructure projects. At most, Western aid has never even reached its intended recipients.

    The Western world which does not share any stake in CPEC continues to bombard this undertaking with sheer negativity in their domestic media. Yet Pakistan and China, the two main beneficiaries and actors oppose Western propaganda vehemently.

    Any Western commentary on CPEC consists of their domestic "experts". Rarely is China and Pakistan included in the CPEC discussion in Western media reporting. This also reveals the biased media coverage of CPEC/OBOR.

    Please share your insights as to how Pakistan and China should counter Western propaganda. Should Pakistan and China engage in a counter narrative or should they ignore the Western propaganda and simply continue to focus on the completion of CPEC? What are the pros and cons for each approach?

    I can only assume that promoting CPEC in a positive manner serves both China's and Pakistan's objectives to further trade and prosperity.

    PS. A request to Chinese and Pakistani members to participate in this discussion.
     
    Vergennes

    Vergennes PROFESSIONAL

    Please,define what is "Western Media" ? Which countries are targeted ? If it wasn't for this forum I would probably never have heard of "CPEC".
     
    maximuswarrior

    maximuswarrior ELITE MEMBER

    You are not invited in this discussion. This discussion is only meant for Pakistani and Chinese audience.

    Since you have never heard of "CPEC" this should not concern you anyway.
     
    Vergennes

    Vergennes PROFESSIONAL

    As a citizen of the "Western world" as you call it,and citing my country in it,I have every right to join this discussion. Maybe that is the case in the US or in the UK,but again I say if this wasn't for this forum I would have never heard of the "CPEC",there are almost none reports of it,let alone "promoting it in a bad light". You probably never read or watch (as if you could understand anyways) French,German,Italian or Europeans medias as a whole but yet come to this conclusion. Cite few countries if you want,but don't talk about "western medias" as a whole.
     
    maximuswarrior

    maximuswarrior ELITE MEMBER

    Your media is clearly opposed and paranoid about Chinese infrastructure projects all over the world. The media reporting is for everyone accessible. Since CPEC is the flagship project of OBOR, this receives the most negative coverage in your media. Google is your best friend.

    I live in a Western country. I have experienced propaganda at the highest level against CPEC. Seminars and events are arranged at universities, think tank organisations and at the governmental level. What interest do fake Western China/Pakistan experts from The Netherlands, France, Germany, UK, US and other Western nations have in taking part in CPEC related discussions and panels? These discussions are arranged in Western capitals by Western institutions.

    Having said that, I value Pakistani and Chinese input on this subject matter. I am not interested in a debate where we argue whether the negative coverage is true or false. We know the coverage is politically motivated. That is beyond any question.

    My specific question is whether Pakistan and China should counter or ignore the propaganda attempts.
     
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    This is more US specific as Europe is more ambivalent to China. Although wary of the rise of China I think the view is that the dragon can be tamed. Not, USA which sees rise of China as a threat to it's domination of the global order. The best example was US opposition to the new Chinese international investment bank. UK joined but USA hesitated and prevaricated if not hostile to the idea.

    I think you have every right to discuss in a public board such as this. I mean your from France, he is from Netherlands and I am from UK. See the irony if we start blockading members?

    Sometimes !
     
