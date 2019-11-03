Why is there so much lies and opposition to CPEC in Western media?

As a citizen of the "Western world" as you call it,and citing my country in it,I have every right to join this discussion. Maybe that is the case in the US or in the UK,but again I say if this wasn't for this forum I would have never heard of the "CPEC",there are almost none reports of it,let alone "promoting it in a bad light". You probably never read or watch (as if you could understand anyways) French,German,Italian or Europeans as a whole but yet come to this conclusion.

Click to expand...