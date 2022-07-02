Why is there no formal military alliance between Arab countries?

The Arab League was founded before the UN which is hard to imagine all things considered. The same Arab League could/should have evolved into a EU-like organization ages ago. Yet we all know about its shortcomings.
Which leads me to the actual question of this thread. Why do the Arabs not have an formal Arab military organization or alliance?
We all also know about Arab political disunity, poor leaders and internal rivalries. Hence Arabs being divided into 20 + different nation states.
If a strong pan-Arab military organization was formed and could work it would have prevented senseless conflicts such as the ones in Syria, Libya and Yemen which are mostly internal conflicts.
With the huge population of Arabs, their imperial past and enormous religious, cultural, linguistic etc. influence which very few can rival in the world, huge geography, enormous natural and mineral wealth, huge economy, huge potential, one of the youngest populations in the world etc., Arabs have everything to develop into a world power IMO.
Forget about reviving the past, how difficult could it be for the Arab League to develop into a EU-like organization and to create an Arab military alliance? There is already the GCC which have both.
Of course there are political differences, different governmental systems (monarchies and republics), "dictatorships" and "democracies" etc. but why can the most war-torn continent on the planet historically speaking (Europe) which is divided into 100's of different ethnic groups with different languages, religions, cultures etc. (not to mention the very different geography unlike most of the Arab world which shares most things in common in this regard) develop into an economic and political powerhouse like the EU despite all the bad blond (mass-murdering each other as recently as WW1 and WW2) yet the Arabs, which share 1000 more things in common, cannot even develop something half as effective as the EU or NATO?
Also instead of buying foreign weapons for 100's of billions each year (I am overreacting here but the numbers are huge) why not develop one Pan-Arab military industry?
Why the pathetic state of affairs? Why not put silly political differences aside and focus on the bigger picture? No offense. I am pro-Arab, I will always be that, but even from an outsiders view it is painful to look at.
