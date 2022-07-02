Why is there no formal military alliance between Arab countries?

Why the pathetic state of affairs? Why not put silly political differences aside and focus on the bigger picture? No offense. I am pro-Arab, I will always be that, but even from an outsiders view it is painful to look at.

The Arab League was founded before the UN which is hard to imagine all things considered. The same Arab League could/should have evolved into a EU-like organization ages ago. Yet we all know about its shortcomings.Which leads me to the actual question of this thread. Why do the Arabs not have an formal Arab military organization or alliance?We all also know about Arab political disunity, poor leaders and internal rivalries. Hence Arabs being divided into 20 + different nation states.If a strong pan-Arab military organization was formed and could work it would have prevented senseless conflicts such as the ones in Syria, Libya and Yemen which are mostly internal conflicts.