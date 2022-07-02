Why is there no formal military alliance between all Arab countries?

lightning F57 said: You guys forget who it was that created these states and put their leaders in power.... Click to expand...

So I think that this simplistic argument (creation of artificial states) that I have seen a lot online is largely false when you look at history. However when it comes to influence of the leaderships and Western tentacles within them, it is hard to argue against such a point and therein lies the problem IMO. Leaders that don't reflect the populaces and whose only priority is to stay in power rather than creating regional beneficiary visions. For starters, I don't believe for a second that locals of the GCC would not love to live in 1 single powerful federal state with regional autonomy if needed and a shared currency, passport, parliament, military etc.

Another key question is, do Arabs even want Arab integration? Objective criteria post WW1 and post-Arab Spring should only give rise to greater integration. With the direction that the world is moving towards (multipolar), an united Arab world would be a strong entity on all fronts and probably more effective than the current very fragmented one.While many of the Arab states (nation states that is) are new (name a single current Muslim-majority nation that is older than 500 years in its current form) most of them are not Western constructs.KSA is the result of internal conquest of one dynasty (House of Saud) uniting the various historical regions that make up modern-day KSA. For instance it was never a Western colony. Oman is an old nation state that had large colonial possessions on 2 continents not that long ago (Gwadar is an example of this as is Zanzibar).Iraq forms the majority of historical ancient Mesopotamia and while the nation state is a modern construct it has legitimate historical continuation. As is the case with Syria.I can only think of Jordan (best example of a Western construct in its current form), Qatar (even though the current ruling dynasty ruled the lands before the European arrival), Lebanon (created by the French due to the large Christian community but they could argue that Lebanon is some sort of continuation of the Phoenicians) as actual modern day constructs. Bahrain should have been a part of the Eastern Province of KSA due to the shared ancient Dilmun past (contemporary of IVC). UAE was ruled by the same local dynasties before the arrival of the Brits and the creation of the UAE was mostly done by its leaders (creating a federation) and the UAE was always very sparsely populated - to this day some 1 million locals live in UAE - a testament to its small role in Arabian history. Kuwait was ruled by the local rulers prior to the Brits as well but is a relatively new creation (last 300 years). Yemen is an ancient historical region of Arabia so no Western creation either. Similarly with Palestine.Egypt and Sudan, two distinct ancient regions in the Arab world. Libya similarly. Tunisia (ancient Carthage) as well. Morocco similarly, old entity. Mauritania is a extension of Morocco (historically speaking) and a mixture of Arab, Berber and local Black African tribes. Distinct entity as well.