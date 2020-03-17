What's new

Why is there a second wave of corona in pakistan and not in India?

Because the first wave never ended in Pakistan..as all the experts across the world kept on saying that the less number of cases in pak were due to less tests..of course hospitalizations declined for a brief period.
Now that the winter has arrived the serious cases and the number of people coming out for testing increased because of breathing issues.
If Pakistan had done tests in huge numbers likw india this situation wouldnt have arisen...they laughed at us when we told them the testing had to be increased.
Indian punjab has successfully managed to get their cases down to below 500..there is no second wave there.
Except for extremely polluted Delhi cases are decreasing across india.
 
Seriously?

This is not a competition, not a comparison, we're fighting a menace, our respective nations have different strengths and weaknesses in this regard. This isn't something to be lorded over and our response effects have yet to fully unfold.

We need to look out for our own rather than indulge in schedenfreued.
 
Why is there a second wave of corona in pakistan and not in India?

Uh, because first wave of the virus in India is still going on.
 
I know...but pdf pakistanis insulted india...called it hotspot of the world...
We told you the only reason pak had less cases was due to less testing..of course hospitalizations reduced after first initial 2 months as they happened in india too...this rise in pak is the result of under testing under reporting ,claiming victory over corona even before it came under control.
 
Lmfao.

Me sitting outside and sipping tea in Corona affected Pakistan. Look at how desperate the situation is here.

1605245195099.jpeg


Also note the smoke pollution that is actually affecting everyday Pakistanis due to filthy Indian farmers burning their fields.
 
Because the first wave never ended in Pakistan India

There, fixed your sentence for you ...
 
Bro why are you bothered what they say about us? you seem to be making this into a pissing contest!!
Let them talk bad about us , let us concentrate on improving ourselves . Lets not indulge in mudslinging like some do here.
 
i am amazed at how you people spend your nights awake and keep thinking how to contribute to bring your part of embarrassment.
this is called dedication, enthusiasm, zeal but why don't you have a constructive purpose to spend your nights awake for?

do you have responsibilities towards your families and neighbors and the needy people around you?
why don't you spend your nights thinking about their well being because here we do this and practice it.
 
