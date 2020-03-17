Why is there a second wave of corona in pakistan and not in India?

Because the first wave never ended in Pakistan..as all the experts across the world kept on saying that the less number of cases in pak were due to less tests..of course hospitalizations declined for a brief period.

Now that the winter has arrived the serious cases and the number of people coming out for testing increased because of breathing issues.

If Pakistan had done tests in huge numbers likw india this situation wouldnt have arisen...they laughed at us when we told them the testing had to be increased.

Indian punjab has successfully managed to get their cases down to below 500..there is no second wave there.

Except for extremely polluted Delhi cases are decreasing across india.