Why is the UK providing refuge to an absconder? Willing to risk relations with Pakistan.

Agreed. It should be very simple. The UK must be held accountable at all cost. The UK is aiding and abetting a convict and a criminal.



Imagine if Pakistan was providing refuge to a UK based political mafia. You and I know that this would be world news by now.



The UK has aided and abetted Altaf Hussain who is a terrorist. Altaf Hussain has killed innocent Karachiites. The UK is responsible for these deaths. It is well documented by now that MI6 has been using Altaf Hussain to create upheavel in Karachi.



The government should not only approach and plead for Nawaz Sharif's extradition. They must explain in absolute clarity that failure to do so will lead to severe diplomatic damage.