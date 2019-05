Why is the Times of India blocked in Iran?



I was just checking out the Twitter account of The Spectator Index and I saw the tweet posted below.



Most of the websites blocked in Iran are from the United States, two are from the United Kingdeom, one is from Israel and one is from Saudi Arabia. But I also saw that the Times of India is blocked.



Is this true? And, if it is true, does anyone know why it is blocked?





Click to expand...