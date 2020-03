The following is a screen grab from the Makkah Live channel on YouTube. If you see the red rectangle, it says in Arabic:Hazihil kiswatu sana'aah fil Makkah tal Mukarramah wa hudan ha lil Ka'aba tul Musharrafah Khaadim Al Haramain Ash Sharifain Salman Bin 'Abdul 'Aziz Bin Al Saud Taqabbal Allahu Minhu(This cover has been crafted in Holy Mecca and gifted for Ka'aba Musharrafah by the Servant of Haramain Ash Sharifain Salman Bin 'Abdul 'Aziz Bin Al Saud May Allah Accept from him)This is the place towards which Muslims direct themselves for prayers from around the world and it is supposed to be selected only for Greatness of Allah the Almighty. Why is the name of an ordinary human being written here? What do religious scholars have to say about this?