What's new

Why is the Guantánamo Bay prison still open?

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2009
5,655
24
23,074
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

In 2002, the US opened a prison at its naval base in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. The 9/11 attacks had occurred just months before, and the US was capturing hundreds of men in Afghanistan and Pakistan. It wanted a place to hold and question them. So the Bush administration opened Guantánamo and claimed that it lay outside of US and international law.

The detainees didn’t have to be charged with a crime to be imprisoned and the US could hold them as long as they’d like. By 2003, there were nearly 700 men imprisoned in Guantánamo, but there was a backlash from around the world. When Barack Obama took office in 2009, he pledged to close Guantánamo.

But politics quickly got in the way. He was able to decrease the population but faced legal challenges. Ultimately, no president has been able to close Guantánamo because once something is created outside the law, it's impossible to bring it back inside the law.
 
zectech

zectech

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 12, 2018
3,537
-3
4,189
Country
Italy
Location
Netherlands
Ask Obama, winner of the "nobel peace prize"

https://www.aim.org/wp-content/uploads/2012/12/Obama-laughing.jpg



The MIC runs the show in Washington. Why close torture sites in foreign countries when your nation is built on that.

There are torture sites inside the US, that is for those who disappear. Gitmo is for high profile court cases to torture enemies of the state or innocent Muslims.

Most Guantanamo detainees are innocent: ex-Bush official​


 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Mujahid Memon
US approves release of oldest Guantanamo prisoner — a 73-year-old man from Pakistan
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
92
Views
3K
VCheng
VCheng
mr.green
Guantanamo Bay Prisoners release
Replies
3
Views
306
mr.green
mr.green
Itachi
This American-British Lawyer Fought in the U.S. Supreme Court for Over 750 Detainees
Replies
11
Views
735
Itachi
Itachi
Muhammed45
‘To this day I can’t sleep’: Moazzam Begg, tortured in Bagram and Gitmo, talks to RT after 20-year US war in Afghanistan ends
Replies
4
Views
419
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
khansaheeb
US man cleared of murder conviction after 37 years in prison
Replies
0
Views
113
khansaheeb
khansaheeb

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom