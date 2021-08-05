Why is the Egyptian military negotiating Hawkeye E-2D advanced early warning aircraft

Egypt is currently in advanced negotiations with the United States regarding a possible purchase of advanced Hawkeye E-2D early warning aircraft.The E-2D provides broad battlefield awareness, especially in the field of information delivery, battle management, and air and missile defense operations.The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is the latest version of the E-2, which features an all-new suite of avionics including the new AN/APY-9 radar, radio array, mission computer, integrated satellite communications, flight management system, and improved T56 engines. -A- 427A, a glass cockpit and the possibility of mid-air refueling.The radar:The APY-9 radar features an active electronically-scanned array, which adds an electronic-scanning to the mechanical rotation of the radar. The E-2D includes missions for the co-pilot to act as the "Tactical Fourth Operator" (T4O), which can reconfigure the main cockpit display to show radar, IFF, link 16 (JTIDS)/CEC and access to all acquired data.The E-2D conducted its first flight on August 3, 2007. On May 8, 2009, the E-2D used the Capability Collaboration System (CEC) to engage a land cruise missile with a standard SM-6 missile launched from another platform in an integrated test of the fire control system. . These two systems will form the basis of the Naval Integrated Fire Control – Air Combat (NIFC-CA) when introduced in 2015; The US Navy is considering adding other systems to the NIFC-CA network in the future.Detecting stealth planes:The E-2D is the Navy’s primary means of defending against low-observable cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and enemy aircraft. And, indeed, given the capabilities of its UHF-band radar, the E-2D may be the Navy’s trump card against future Russian and Chinese stealth aircraft.Historically, UHF radars had accuracy and detection problems that made them ineffective for accurate targeting and fire control; Northrop Grumman and Lockheed claim that the APY-9 radar has solved these shortcomings of the APY-9 using advanced electronic scanning and high digital computing power via adaptive time/space processing. Under the Navy's NIFC-CA concept, the E-2D can direct fleet weapons, such as the AIM-120 AMRAAM and SM-6 missiles, at targets beyond the range or capabilities of the launcher.Egypt will be the third operator of the E-2D version outside of the US:Last year, the US State Department approved the sale of three E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft and equipment to France for a total of $2 billion..to be delivered in 2026.France will become the second foreign recipient of the E-2D version after Japan, which plans to purchase 13 aircraft in total to replace the same number of E-2C ground aircraft in the JSDF Air Force. So far, Japan has received four E-2Ds, three of which arrived in Japan in March 2019 and March 2020, and one in the United States for crew training.