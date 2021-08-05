Why is the Egyptian military negotiating Hawkeye E-2D advanced early warning aircraft

Egypt is currently in advanced negotiations with the United States regarding a possible purchase of advanced Hawkeye E-2D early warning aircraft.
The E-2D provides broad battlefield awareness, especially in the field of information delivery, battle management, and air and missile defense operations.
The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is the latest version of the E-2, which features an all-new suite of avionics including the new AN/APY-9 radar, radio array, mission computer, integrated satellite communications, flight management system, and improved T56 engines. -A- 427A, a glass cockpit and the possibility of mid-air refueling.
The radar:
The APY-9 radar features an active electronically-scanned array, which adds an electronic-scanning to the mechanical rotation of the radar. The E-2D includes missions for the co-pilot to act as the "Tactical Fourth Operator" (T4O), which can reconfigure the main cockpit display to show radar, IFF, link 16 (JTIDS)/CEC and access to all acquired data.
The E-2D conducted its first flight on August 3, 2007. On May 8, 2009, the E-2D used the Capability Collaboration System (CEC) to engage a land cruise missile with a standard SM-6 missile launched from another platform in an integrated test of the fire control system. . These two systems will form the basis of the Naval Integrated Fire Control – Air Combat (NIFC-CA) when introduced in 2015; The US Navy is considering adding other systems to the NIFC-CA network in the future.
Detecting stealth planes:
The E-2D is the Navy’s primary means of defending against low-observable cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and enemy aircraft. And, indeed, given the capabilities of its UHF-band radar, the E-2D may be the Navy’s trump card against future Russian and Chinese stealth aircraft.
Historically, UHF radars had accuracy and detection problems that made them ineffective for accurate targeting and fire control; Northrop Grumman and Lockheed claim that the APY-9 radar has solved these shortcomings of the APY-9 using advanced electronic scanning and high digital computing power via adaptive time/space processing. Under the Navy's NIFC-CA concept, the E-2D can direct fleet weapons, such as the AIM-120 AMRAAM and SM-6 missiles, at targets beyond the range or capabilities of the launcher.
Egypt will be the third operator of the E-2D version outside of the US:
Last year, the US State Department approved the sale of three E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft and equipment to France for a total of $2 billion..to be delivered in 2026.
France will become the second foreign recipient of the E-2D version after Japan, which plans to purchase 13 aircraft in total to replace the same number of E-2C ground aircraft in the JSDF Air Force. So far, Japan has received four E-2Ds, three of which arrived in Japan in March 2019 and March 2020, and one in the United States for crew training.
