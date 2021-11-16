Why is su-75 cheaper than JF-17 Block 3?

Russia has shown off its Su-75 stealth fighter jet at the Dubai Air Show. The basic price of the stealth fighter is around $30-35 million, much lower than the NEARLY $100 million price tag of the U.S. F-35 fighter jet, and also lower than non-stealth fighters like the JF-17 Block 3 or F-16.







Russia claims the Su-75 has a takeoff weight of about 18 tons, a top speed of Mach 2 and three magazines.







However, Russia's electronics industry lags behind, with 90 percent of military electronic components imported. The Su-57's stealth capability is very poor, which raises the question of whether the Su-75's stealth capability is as good as Russia's propaganda. If the Su-75 is not as stealth-capable as expected, then it is actually a third-generation aircraft. And the Su-75 won't make its first flight until 2023. Russia has repeatedly delayed the development of the Su-57. It is doubtful whether the Su-75 will make its maiden flight in 2023.





在迪拜航展上，俄罗斯展示了苏-75隐形战斗机。这款隐形战斗机基本价格约3000-3500万美元，不但远低于美国F-35战斗机动辄近亿美元的高价，而且也低于枭龙block 3或F-16这样的非隐形战斗机。



俄罗斯宣称苏-75起飞重量约18吨，最高速度可达到2马赫，三个弹仓。



然而，俄罗斯电子工业落后，90%的军用电子元器件需要进口。苏57的隐身能力就很差，也让人怀疑苏75的隐身能力是否有俄罗斯宣传的那样好。如果苏75隐身能力达不到预期标准，那么它其实就是一架三代机。而且苏75要到2023年才能首飞。俄罗斯在研制苏57的过程就多次推迟研发进度。苏75是否能在2023首飞，值得质疑。