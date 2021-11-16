What's new

Why is su-75 cheaper than JF-17 Block 3?

D

dreambear

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Nov 10, 2020
72
2
156
Country
China
Location
China
Russia has shown off its Su-75 stealth fighter jet at the Dubai Air Show. The basic price of the stealth fighter is around $30-35 million, much lower than the NEARLY $100 million price tag of the U.S. F-35 fighter jet, and also lower than non-stealth fighters like the JF-17 Block 3 or F-16.



Russia claims the Su-75 has a takeoff weight of about 18 tons, a top speed of Mach 2 and three magazines.



However, Russia's electronics industry lags behind, with 90 percent of military electronic components imported. The Su-57's stealth capability is very poor, which raises the question of whether the Su-75's stealth capability is as good as Russia's propaganda. If the Su-75 is not as stealth-capable as expected, then it is actually a third-generation aircraft. And the Su-75 won't make its first flight until 2023. Russia has repeatedly delayed the development of the Su-57. It is doubtful whether the Su-75 will make its maiden flight in 2023.


在迪拜航展上，俄罗斯展示了苏-75隐形战斗机。这款隐形战斗机基本价格约3000-3500万美元，不但远低于美国F-35战斗机动辄近亿美元的高价，而且也低于枭龙block 3或F-16这样的非隐形战斗机。

俄罗斯宣称苏-75起飞重量约18吨，最高速度可达到2马赫，三个弹仓。

然而，俄罗斯电子工业落后，90%的军用电子元器件需要进口。苏57的隐身能力就很差，也让人怀疑苏75的隐身能力是否有俄罗斯宣传的那样好。如果苏75隐身能力达不到预期标准，那么它其实就是一架三代机。而且苏75要到2023年才能首飞。俄罗斯在研制苏57的过程就多次推迟研发进度。苏75是否能在2023首飞，值得质疑。
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
3,810
-2
4,820
Country
India
Location
India
dreambear said:
Russia has shown off its Su-75 stealth fighter jet at the Dubai Air Show. The basic price of the stealth fighter is around $30-35 million, much lower than the NEARLY $100 million price tag of the U.S. F-35 fighter jet, and also lower than non-stealth fighters like the JF-17 Block 3 or F-16.



Russia claims the Su-75 has a takeoff weight of about 18 tons, a top speed of Mach 2 and three magazines.



However, Russia's electronics industry lags behind, with 90 percent of military electronic components imported. The Su-57's stealth capability is very poor, which raises the question of whether the Su-75's stealth capability is as good as Russia's propaganda. If the Su-75 is not as stealth-capable as expected, then it is actually a third-generation aircraft. And the Su-75 won't make its first flight until 2023. Russia has repeatedly delayed the development of the Su-57. It is doubtful whether the Su-75 will make its maiden flight in 2023.


在迪拜航展上，俄罗斯展示了苏-75隐形战斗机。这款隐形战斗机基本价格约3000-3500万美元，不但远低于美国F-35战斗机动辄近亿美元的高价，而且也低于枭龙block 3或F-16这样的非隐形战斗机。

俄罗斯宣称苏-75起飞重量约18吨，最高速度可达到2马赫，三个弹仓。

然而，俄罗斯电子工业落后，90%的军用电子元器件需要进口。苏57的隐身能力就很差，也让人怀疑苏75的隐身能力是否有俄罗斯宣传的那样好。如果苏75隐身能力达不到预期标准，那么它其实就是一架三代机。而且苏75要到2023年才能首飞。俄罗斯在研制苏57的过程就多次推迟研发进度。苏75是否能在2023首飞，值得质疑。
Click to expand...

Russia is behind China in technology.

Russia makes cheap stuff that are hard to maintain and have very small lifespan.
 
khanasifm

khanasifm

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2008
6,991
6
5,564
This aircraft is not even built yet so time will tell doubt its cheaper then su and mig35 let alone jf-17
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom