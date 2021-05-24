What's new

Why is 'Sexify' trending in our country? Saba Qamar asks 'shareef' Pakistanis

truthfollower

truthfollower

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
1,492
-3
1,418
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Why is 'Sexify' trending in our country? Saba Qamar asks 'shareef' Pakistanis

The adult Netflix series has quickly secured the top spot on Pakistan’s most-watched list



Entertainment Desk May 10, 2021


photo instagram saba qamar

PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/SABA QAMAR
The recently-released Netflix adult-comedy series Sexify has quickly secured the top spot on Pakistan’s most-watched list on the streaming giant. The Polish show follows the story of few female college students who decide to build a sex application with a focus on women’s pleasure.
With discussions on sex and sexual wellness being taboo in the country, questions of hypocrisy on the part of the majority of viewers naturally cropped up. Pakistani Twitter was quick to call out the popularity of the show during the Holy month of Ramzan.
One user tweeted, “It’s Ramzan’s last Friday and Sexify is trending No 1 in Pakistan on Netflix. Waah!! #jummahtuwida”
It's Ramzan's last Friday and Sexify is trending No 1 in Pakistan on Netflix. 👏 waah!! #jummatulwida #جمعة_الوداع
— Abdul Ghaffar. (@AbdulGJutt) May 7, 2021
Click to expand...
Another user shared, “iSlaMiC rEpuBliC oF pAkIsTan ? More like the hypocrites republic of Pakistan lolol! Sexify trending on Netflix in Ramazan. Mashallah”
iSlaMiC rEpuBliC oF pAkIsTan ? More like hypocrites republic of pakistan lolol ! Sexify trending on netlfix in ramadan MAshallah 🥳 pic.twitter.com/rQ6TWrGYvH
— Hamza (@titan_427) May 4, 2021
Click to expand...
Actor Saba Qamar, who has never been one to shy away from awkward conversations, was quick to highlight the issue. The Hindi Medium starlet took to Instagram to share a picture of herself casually reclining on a sofa with the caption, “Awam toh humari bohut shareef hai phir yeh trending mein No 1 peh kyun hai? #Netflix.” (Our people are so pious, then why is Sexify trending on top?)
View this post on Instagram











A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)
Click to expand...
The Baaghi actor has been hounded relentlessly by the country’s moral police in the past, most recently being chastised for posing for pictures inside the Wazir Khan mosque. The controversy led to a notification from the relevant department, which prohibited any cinematography featuring a woman in a shrine or mosque. Qamar was also criticised due to leaked pictures in which the actor has a cigarette in her hand in 2018.

tribune.com.pk

Why is ‘Sexify’ trending in our country, asks Saba Qamar | The Express Tribune

The adult Netflix series has quickly secured the top spot on Pakistan’s most-watched list
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
Hiptullha

Hiptullha

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 13, 2014
4,481
3
5,578
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Which demographic in Pakistan has access to services like Netflix??? Tribune midwits really clutching straws at this point lmao
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
10,583
3
20,941
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
truthfollower said:
Why is 'Sexify' trending in our country? Saba Qamar asks 'shareef' Pakistanis

The adult Netflix series has quickly secured the top spot on Pakistan’s most-watched list



Entertainment Desk May 10, 2021


photo instagram saba qamar

PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/SABA QAMAR
The recently-released Netflix adult-comedy series Sexify has quickly secured the top spot on Pakistan’s most-watched list on the streaming giant. The Polish show follows the story of few female college students who decide to build a sex application with a focus on women’s pleasure.
With discussions on sex and sexual wellness being taboo in the country, questions of hypocrisy on the part of the majority of viewers naturally cropped up. Pakistani Twitter was quick to call out the popularity of the show during the Holy month of Ramzan.
One user tweeted, “It’s Ramzan’s last Friday and Sexify is trending No 1 in Pakistan on Netflix. Waah!! #jummahtuwida”


Another user shared, “iSlaMiC rEpuBliC oF pAkIsTan ? More like the hypocrites republic of Pakistan lolol! Sexify trending on Netflix in Ramazan. Mashallah”


Actor Saba Qamar, who has never been one to shy away from awkward conversations, was quick to highlight the issue. The Hindi Medium starlet took to Instagram to share a picture of herself casually reclining on a sofa with the caption, “Awam toh humari bohut shareef hai phir yeh trending mein No 1 peh kyun hai? #Netflix.” (Our people are so pious, then why is Sexify trending on top?)




The Baaghi actor has been hounded relentlessly by the country’s moral police in the past, most recently being chastised for posing for pictures inside the Wazir Khan mosque. The controversy led to a notification from the relevant department, which prohibited any cinematography featuring a woman in a shrine or mosque. Qamar was also criticised due to leaked pictures in which the actor has a cigarette in her hand in 2018.

tribune.com.pk

Why is ‘Sexify’ trending in our country, asks Saba Qamar | The Express Tribune

The adult Netflix series has quickly secured the top spot on Pakistan’s most-watched list
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Click to expand...
Someone please tell this baghi actor that an average Pakistani doesn't have access to Netflix. If something is trending there it's totally on the moral policing liberal progressive extremists.
 
truthfollower

truthfollower

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
1,492
-3
1,418
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Reichsmarschall said:
Someone please tell this baghi actor that an average Pakistani doesn't have access to Netflix. If something is trending there it's totally on the moral policing liberal progressive extremists.
Click to expand...
people who can understand english does watch it and mostly students do
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom