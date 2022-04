Maea said: Ive, recently, noticed that PDF MODs are so scared to let members share their opinions. Why?

How PDF became so toxic?

Why every thread wich is discussing, sometime rightfully bashing, the Army leadership is closed.

Why so scared? Click to expand...

I have been sharing my opinions on this very forum. I have criticized state of Pakistan, all political parties, religious parties, i have trolled Indians and compatriots as well. I have criticized military as well and yet you can see i don't have negative ratings.I am pretty sure in expressing ourselves sometimes we break the forum rules and some admin then has to apply the rule otherwise, this forum is better than my SM groups i have witnessed.