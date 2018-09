A value chain focus

Ghori and Arifeen point out that Pakistan has a bumper tomato crop almost every year, yet due to the absence of advanced and temperature-controlled storage and processing facilities, ketchup manufacturers in the country import tomato pulp from China.

From commodities to brands

Vision 2025 has identified the nexus of food security with water as one of the main pillars – and the objective here is to ensure sufficient, reliable, clean and cost-effective access to water and food. To achieve this, Pakistan needs to build a climate change resilient agricultural sector.

Future outlook

Pakistan's food security status

CPEC and the agricultural opportunity