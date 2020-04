I recently watched TOLO TV channel of Afghanistan and I was amazed how good it was. It was actually a real news program with good camera quality and clear bulletins easy to understand. I was surprised how good Afghan news media is compared to Pakistan.Geo, Dunya, and Samaa are absolute trash compared to Afghan news outlets. Pakistani media dramatizes headlines and has the worst camera quality I have ever seen. How does Afghanistan have clear HD cameras for their news but Pakistan has 480p resolution? Afghan reporters are better too, they stick to the facts while half the time Pakistani reporters are just making up new headlines for more clickbait.I wish Pakistan had a real TV channel as good as TOLO. Instead all of Pakistan's media is rubbish like India.Look at the difference in reporting