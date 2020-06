I was just wondering why is Imran Khan silent on Indo-China border clashes, he use to make at least few tweets every week regarding grave situation in Kashmir, persecution of minorities in India after Delhi riots, UNSC speech where he exposed India pretty bad. He also offered help to India regarding Covid-19 smart lock down strategy.



Nothing solid from foreign office either, only one statement by Foreign minister on a tv show.





I am sure this is a strategic decision. Is this the right thing to do?? Has Pakistan been asked (by US) to stay out of it. China being Pakistan's closest friend, Pakistan could at least share concerns via tweet or foreign office statements.





Or is this a deliberate action to stay out of it, as Pakistan fears India might divert her anger towards Pakistan after humiliation in Galwan Valley.

