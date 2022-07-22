Why is Pakistan not involved in TFX projects?

Kedikesenfare2
not now , but might be in future
now PAF went for Akinci and Tb2
@Quwa @dBSPL @Signalian @PanzerKiel @JamD and otherstoo early to say ...
May I ask you a question? Why is Pakistan not involved more in TFX project(s)?
People mistakenly think that TFX is just one big project but it has hundreds and hundreds of subcategories with totally differing programs spread over the entire defense tech spectrum.
Really, Idon't understand why Pakistan declined the Turkish invitation in the first place? Be honest, please. It can't be a resource related issue. The program itself is stretched over decades. It is possible for Pakistan to participate in it with careful planning. Yes, Turkey is ahead of Pakistan technologically but it's not like Pakistanis are empty-handed. They, too, have fields of expertise which could have helped accelerate the process.
A plane is more than its mere physical appearance. I believe that Pakistanis could have helped us out with everything related to software development.
There are other opportunities as well.
Outsourcing production parts to Pakistan with a highly skilled labour force, cutting costs, making the jet more competitive, bringing jobs to the Pakistani aviation industry while assisting Turkey, creating and supporting an eco systems that would benefit Pakistan for decades to come.
If I as a guy on the internet with zero knowledge and a layman can figure this out, why didn't the authorities in Pakistan approve to take part in this endeavour?
I'm not talking about Pakistan receiving the actual jet which is difficult due to the engine issue. I know that but there are other important aspects as well.
I'm asking why Islamabad refused to get involved in an industrial context which back then was an absolutely realistic approach.
Is it possible that the Pak military didn't believe in Turkey's capacity to go through with this project? What was the reason for Pakistan's reluctancy?
