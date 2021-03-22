What's new

Why is Pakistan not developing like many countries

Pakistan has only one problem and that is overpopulation but no politician speaks about this problem. Overpopulation is mother of all other problems

In 1950s and 60s population of France Germany and UK was higher than Pakistan in 2021 Pakistan is 4 times more populated than these countries.

Population of India was more than 10 times higher than Pakistan in 50s and 60s today it is only 7 times higher than Pakistan

Population growth from 1951 to 2017
Census Graph (1).jpg
 
Brass Knuckles said:
Pakistan has only one problem and that is overpopulation but no politician speaks about this problem. Overpopulation is mother of all other problems

In 1950s and 60s population of France Germany and UK was higher than Pakistan in 2021 Pakistan is 4 times more populated than these countries. Population of India was more than 10 times higher than Pakistan in 50s and 60s today it is only 7 times higher than Pakistan. In 71 Pakistan's population was 42 million and Bangladesh's population was more than 50
And not developing any new cities made it worse. Now it is a huge population of uncivilized baboons confined in few big cities.

Property dealers also played their part ........
 
because lets be honest one ethnic group dominates the rest it is not balanced and healthy.
plus corruption is part of life and everyone wants to be king or prince wa n ker.
nobody wants to help each other unless pesay involved.
 
This topic is a dead horse...

It is like beating a dead horse there are literally 1 million threads on it if you search in the history box..

The reason is simple? 40 years war in Afghanistan that is your answer your entire connectivity was clogged....

Besides population growth is the best thing to happen to Pakistan period it has no bearing on the economy.. But it was the clogged connectivity
 
Yes, over population is the primary root cause problem for India as well. In large countries, the per capita availability of natural resources becomes the main limiting factor for economic growth. This will kick start a rat race to compete for resources among the people in the country - this derivative is what many call corruption. Corruption is a symptom, not the cause.

High cost of logistics, low per capita productivity of the population are also derived symptoms of the chief underlying problem i.e., lack of per capita availability of resources. :-)
 
Pakistan is poorly managed, certainly not a poor country in resources, human and natural all.

And the govt. is poor the people aren't.
 
overpopulation good excuse to hide corruption. This country is heaven for corrupt people. Law and order is like a private institute who serves only to their masters which is elite class. all are same. same faces, same pathetic excuses.
 
Brass Knuckles said:
Pakistan has only one problem and that is overpopulation but no politician speaks about this problem. Overpopulation is mother of all other problems

In 1950s and 60s population of France Germany and UK was higher than Pakistan in 2021 Pakistan is 4 times more populated than these countries.

Population of India was more than 10 times higher than Pakistan in 50s and 60s today it is only 7 times higher than Pakistan

Population growth from 1951 to 2017
Primary problem is the nature of our businessmen/entrepreneurs who have no vision past properties, buildings and construction. We do not produce anything of technological worth and that is our doom.
 
Azadkashmir said:
because lets be honest one ethnic group dominates the rest it is not balanced and healthy.
plus corruption is part of life and everyone wants to be king or prince wa n ker.
nobody wants to help each other unless pesay involved.
Your country's population was 50 million in 1951 and Pakistans population was 33.7 million. In 2021 Pakistan population is more than 210 million and UK only 67 million.
Don't you think Pakistan would be a developed country if its population was 50 or 60 million?
 
Brass Knuckles said:
Pakistan has only one problem and that is overpopulation but no politician speaks about this problem. Overpopulation is mother of all other problems

In 1950s and 60s population of France Germany and UK was higher than Pakistan in 2021 Pakistan is 4 times more populated than these countries.

Population of India was more than 10 times higher than Pakistan in 50s and 60s today it is only 7 times higher than Pakistan

Population growth from 1951 to 2017
View attachment 797053
More than just corruption, Pakistanis lack a sense of national vision and belief in the nation/state.
 
Brass Knuckles said:
Your country's population was 50 million in 1951 and Pakistans population was 33.7 million. In 2021 Pakistan population is more than 210 million and UK only 67 million.
Don't you think Pakistan would be a developed country if its population was 50 or 60 million?
look all pakistan needs to do is get the power station to supply enuff electricity and sort out distribution.
Then open as much as you can factories just put ppl to work. sort out corruption. as long as pak is producing goods it can exechange for money to buy goods. then work on a plan of family parenting.
 
Brass Knuckles said:
Pakistan has only one problem and that is overpopulation but no politician speaks about this problem. Overpopulation is mother of all other problems

In 1950s and 60s population of France Germany and UK was higher than Pakistan in 2021 Pakistan is 4 times more populated than these countries.

Population of India was more than 10 times higher than Pakistan in 50s and 60s today it is only 7 times higher than Pakistan

Population growth from 1951 to 2017
View attachment 797053
Agreed.. do you think Polygamy is compounding the problem along with lack of education and awareness of over population.
 
