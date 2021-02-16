Why is Pakistan more attractive to foreign tourists than India?

According to Indian government statistics, 10.56 million foreign tourists visited India in 2018.
According to government statistics, 6.6 million foreign tourists visited Pakistan in 2018.
According to Chinese government statistics, 145 million foreign tourists visited China in 2019.
India's population is more than 6 times that of Pakistan, its land area is more than 3 times that of Pakistan, and its per capita income is higher than Pakistan's, India's GDP is 10 times that of Pakistan.
The larger size also means that India has more attractions.
A bigger GDP also means a stronger fiscal position. However, Pakistan attracts 60% of India's foreign tourists.
