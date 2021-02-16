Why is Pakistan more attractive to foreign tourists than India?

The Maverick said: https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&sou...0QFnoECCQQAQ&usg=AOvVaw3v2OAge9BX_y7IB41Qb9RT





You people insist on putting up fake news,



here in the western world like the UK.and Europe.we know very well.which countries Europeans and western.people travel.too



pakistan is not one of those countries



China is

India is

Dubai is

Australia singoire South East Asia is



18 million tourists officially came to.india last figures,

china was 60 million pakistan.less than one million.



show me your source of 10 million.versis 145 million versus 6 million



pakistan data

Tourism Traffic: Beautiful Pakistan sees Substantial Boost in Foreign Tourists The report quotes an optimistic figure of a 317% rise in tourist traffic, with Punjab hosting 95% of the total tourism traffic

The report by Gallup Pakistan pins tourism a focal game-changer to thrive Pakistan’s struggling economy. Cultural sites recorded a major rise in the tourist inflow from 1.6 million visits in 2014 to a striking rise of 6.6 million visits in 2018. While Punjab dominated the list, the tourist inflow in Sindh and KP fluctuated over the years.





The tourist visits to museums sites recorded a 50% increase, with 1.7 million visits recorded in 2014 to 2.8 million visits in 2018. Museums in KP and Balochistan also experienced a similar rise in tourism traffic whereas, in Punjab and Sindh, the number of visits to museum sites fluctuated over the years. But overall, the provinces recorded a maximum number of visits in 2018.

