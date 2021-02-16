What's new

Why is Pakistan more attractive to foreign tourists than India?

Is India doing better in tourism than Pakistan?

According to Indian government statistics, 10.56 million foreign tourists visited India in 2018.

According to government statistics, 6.6 million foreign tourists visited Pakistan in 2018.

According to Chinese government statistics, 145 million foreign tourists visited China in 2019.

India's population is more than 6 times that of Pakistan, its land area is more than 3 times that of Pakistan, and its per capita income is higher than Pakistan's, India's GDP is 10 times that of Pakistan.

The larger size also means that India has more attractions.

A bigger GDP also means a stronger fiscal position. However, Pakistan attracts 60% of India's foreign tourists.


The data source：

巴基斯坦旅游业发展迅速 5年接待外国游客猛增317％_腾讯新闻

经济日报-中国经济网10月17日讯 据中国驻巴基斯坦使馆经济商务参赞处消息，巴基斯坦《黎明报》报道：近年来巴旅游人数大幅增加， 2014年全巴接待游客160万人，2018年达660万人，5年中旅游总……
new.qq.com new.qq.com


 
You people insist on putting up fake news,

here in the western world like the UK.and Europe.we know very well.which countries Europeans and western.people travel.too

pakistan is not one of those countries

China is
India is
Dubai is
Australia singoire South East Asia is

18 million tourists officially came to.india last figures,
china was 60 million pakistan.less than one million.

show me your source of 10 million.versis 145 million versus 6 million

it's not on any website I have searched
 
pakistan data
www.globalvillagespace.com

Tourism Traffic: Beautiful Pakistan sees Substantial Boost in Foreign Tourists

The report quotes an optimistic figure of a 317% rise in tourist traffic, with Punjab hosting 95% of the total tourism traffic
www.globalvillagespace.com www.globalvillagespace.com


The report by Gallup Pakistan pins tourism a focal game-changer to thrive Pakistan’s struggling economy. Cultural sites recorded a major rise in the tourist inflow from 1.6 million visits in 2014 to a striking rise of 6.6 million visits in 2018. While Punjab dominated the list, the tourist inflow in Sindh and KP fluctuated over the years.


The tourist visits to museums sites recorded a 50% increase, with 1.7 million visits recorded in 2014 to 2.8 million visits in 2018. Museums in KP and Balochistan also experienced a similar rise in tourism traffic whereas, in Punjab and Sindh, the number of visits to museum sites fluctuated over the years. But overall, the provinces recorded a maximum number of visits in 2018.



China Data

1111.png
 
