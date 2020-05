The question is, who created pakistan's provinces? Why has it not changed for good!

I would say it should be further divided into blocks or what ever and change all the names. FU#K with this sindi balcho punjabi pathan BS! Wtf are these people so proud of? that once upon a time British masters came to this land and forced new identity and we all should fallow this BULL cr@p?

Unless this does not change Pakistanis do not deserve to call themselves Independent nation and they deserve to be in current situation when they cant even make such simple decision without having to fear about upsetting their masters!

Click to expand...