Why is Pakistan a backward country

Brass Knuckles
SENIOR MEMBER
- Mar 7, 2019
- 4,435
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Pakistan has only one problem and that is overpopulation but no politician speaks about this problem. Overpopulation is mother of all other problems
In 1950s and 60s population of France Germany and UK was higher than Pakistan in 2021 Pakistan is 4 times more populated than these countries.
Population of India was more than 10 times higher than Pakistan in 50s and 60s today it is only 7 times higher than Pakistan
Population growth from 1951 to 2017
In 1950s and 60s population of France Germany and UK was higher than Pakistan in 2021 Pakistan is 4 times more populated than these countries.
Population of India was more than 10 times higher than Pakistan in 50s and 60s today it is only 7 times higher than Pakistan
Population growth from 1951 to 2017