I don't understand why is Musharraf under threat of arrest despite he having honorably for Pakistan through the Lal Masjid operation. Twice, the Taliban tried to assassinate him. On the other hand, the man who went contrary to his position, the man who should have been called a traitor - Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry - was treated as a hero.I believe if there is one person who can talk peace with India, it is Musharraf.---