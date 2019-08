Karachi walo no offence intended. This might be the case for loads of cities, but the only one I am seeing in the media is Karachi.



I want to know if anyone knows how it got that bad? Does it has garbage collection? Do all areas have garbage collection? Is the garbage collection adequate for the volume of garbage? Mustafa Kemal is on ARY news right now talking about 13,000 tons of garbage a day.



Does collected garbage go to landfill? Is there any recycling scheme? Are there incinerators?

Click to expand...