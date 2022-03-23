Why is Iran supporting BLA now?

A lot of reputable sources have blamed Tehran for the recent up tick in attacks in Baluchistan and for the current high threat level subsisting in Quetta.



What I fail to understand is why is Iran backing BLA now? What the rationale or the purpose?



1- Pakistan isn’t as close to Saudi Arabia as it was once

2- The Nuclear deal will be reached soon, and Iran will be free to export its oil. So no longer dependent on Indian market.

3- There hasn’t been a major attack in Sistan, Jaish al adl isn’t very active, so this can’t be labelled as Iran Paying back Pakistan. Not that we ever did support such groups.

4- we support an inclusive government in Afghanistan, just as Tehran does, so not in major competition in Afghanistan either.



It seems irrational for Tehran to do so. Supporting BLA plays into Saudi and Israeli hands as that only incentive Pakistan to respond in kind to Tehran.



The only reason I could find is that the current IRGC commander General Salami has served in Sistan and seems to have a natural hostility towards Pakistan.



If anyone can explain Tehran’s rationale, I would be grateful.