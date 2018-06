Why is indiscipline tolerated so much in Pakistan cricket?



Let me drive home the point by comparison. Harbhajan Singh once slapped Sreesanth. A single slap and a furore was created, media made it a big issue and Harbhajan was banned for few matches. He also got warning that another such incident and he would be BANNED FOR LIFE.



On the other hand, in Pakistan cricket so much leniency is shown. Incidents after incidents happen. God knows how many incidents go unreported by media. Last chance after last chance is given to players.



And a certain star player also has the temerity to refuse to accept the 5 year ban. And the country's Prime Minister intervenes in favour of the player to upturn the ban.



Some amusing lines uttered by PCB officials:



"I don't think Md Asif's face resembles a film actor's face. If he is offered a role in any movie, I will let you know. "



"Shoaib Akhter is nothing but a problem."



What's even more amusing? His (Shoaib Akhter's) own ex-team mates and respected players like Inzamam and Wasim Akram were unhappy when the ban on him was lifted! They frankly opined that they were against the decision of lifting of ban on Shoaib.



There was also a reference of indiscipline in Imran Khan's autobiography.

