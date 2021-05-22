Why Is India’s Government Celebrating an Antisemitic, Pro-genocide Hitler Devotee?
When the Culture Ministry honored a Nazi sympathizer who mocked democracy and called for the forced subjugation of the Muslim minority, it was a chilling indication of where Narendra Modi is leading Hindu nationalism – and India
Mar. 1, 2021
On February 19th, India’s government celebrated a Nazi sympathizer who called to replicate Hitler’s extermination of the Jews, but in India – and this time, targeting Muslims.
As several Hindu nationalist leaders, and ministers from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, hailed the government’s decision, India's Culture Ministry paid tributes to him, calling him a "great thinker, scholar, and remarkable leader" whose thoughts would continue to inspire and guide future generations.
