Why Is India’s Government Celebrating an Antisemitic, Pro-genocide Hitler Devotee?

When the Culture Ministry honored a Nazi sympathizer who mocked democracy and called for the forced subjugation of the Muslim minority, it was a chilling indication of where Narendra Modi is leading Hindu nationalism – and IndiaMar. 1, 2021On February 19th, India’s government celebrated a Nazi sympathizer who called to replicate Hitler’s extermination of the Jews, but in India – and this time, targeting Muslims.As several Hindu nationalist leaders, and ministers from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, hailed the government’s decision, India's Culture Ministry paid tributes to him, calling him a "great thinker, scholar, and remarkable leader" whose thoughts would continue to inspire and guide future generations.